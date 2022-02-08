FactCheck: Did An Old Man Accuse Akhilesh Yadav Of Building Only Mosques?

An old video of an elderly man speaking to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is being shared on social media with false captions claiming that the man had refused to vote for Yadav's party saying "you only built mosques, we won't vote for you".

BOOM found that the video is from 2019 and the elderly man in the video is talking about EVM machines, not mosques.

The 14-second-long video shows a man speaking to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav while he listens to him, asking at one point, "Is it true?".

The video has been shared from verified Twitter handles of several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders with false claims.

BJP member Priti Gandhi shared the video with a caption reading 'You have built only mosques, we won't vote for you. Posting without comments. Draw your own inference. #UPElections2022'.

(Hindi: तुमने केवल मस्जिद बनवाई, हम वोट नहीं देंगे!!)

"तुमने केवल मस्जिद बनवाई, हम वोट नहीं देंगे!!"



Posting without comments. Draw your own inference.#UPElections2022 pic.twitter.com/Dar45lWaNl — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) February 3, 2022

BJP UP social media co-convener Saurabh shared the video with a similar caption.

BJP Delhi spokesperson Sarika Jain also shared the video.

The same video was shared from multiple Facebook pages with similar misleading captions.

Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search on one of the key frames of the viral video and found a slightly longer version of the same video uploaded on a YouTube channel on August 13, 2021. The video has no description with it.

However, when listened carefully, one can clearly find out that the man is speaking about 'machines' in the video. Akhilesh Yadav can be seen smiling at him.

Taking cue, we did a keyword search with 'अखिलेश यादव बुज़ुर्ग evm' on Facebook and found longer versions of the video from 2019.

A video posted by Facebook user Roli Tiwari Mishra on November 12, 2019 shares over a minute long version of the same video. The Hindi caption with the video translates to 'An old man in Saifai telling National president Akhilesh Yadav that the reason of defeat is #EVM machine'.

(Hindi: राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी को हार का कारण #EVM मशीन को बताते हुए सैफई के एक बुजुर्ग)

Mishra's Facebook profile mentions her as national spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party.

BOOM has not embedded the video due to strong language in it.





The same video was shared in 2019 on other Facebook pages too. Check here and here.

The conversation between Akhilesh Yadav and the old man in Hindi translates to this. Click here to view the video.

Old man: Listen son, don't just campaign. Get the machines checked first.

Akhilesh Yadav: Earlier booth capturing was done in a different way..by using force. Now these BJP workers are showing cunningness and using new ways.

Old man: If the machines are not mend, the party won't win. Get the machines checked and you will get votes.

At this point, the old man starts using unparliamentary language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putting his fingers on the lips, Yadav gestured him to stop.

(Hindi: बुज़ुर्ग: ए लल्ला...घूमो कम. मशीन दिखवाओ.

अखिलेश यादव: ऐसा है पहले जो है बूथ कैप्चर होता था लड़ाई झगडे से थोड़ा दूसरे तरीके से अब ये बीजेपी वाले होशियारी कर रहे हैं नए तरीके से.

बुज़ुर्ग: मशीन नहीं बदल रहे तो सरकार नहीं है नहीं है नहीं है नहीं है मशीन बदलवाई दे... वोट पईहे)

The same video was shared by verified YouTube cannel Media Halchal News on November 14, 2019 stating that the old man was telling Akhilesh Yadav to get the EVM machines banned.

