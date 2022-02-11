Did Shivraj Singh Chouhan Say BJP Will Lose In Uttarakhand? A FactCheck

A video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan casually chatting with a group of people is viral on social media with captions falsely claiming that the chief minister said that Bharatiya Janata Party will lose in UP and Uttarakhand.

BOOM found that the claims are false and Chouhan was saying the opposite of what is being claimed.

The MP CM was in Uttarakhand on February 10 to address an election rally in Dwarahat. The state goes to poll on February 14. The video is being shared against this background.

The viral video shows the MP CM surrounded by a group of people. They can be seen discussing in Hindi about the poll dynamics in Uttarkhand. One of the men seen in the video asks Chouhan in Hindi, "You have returned from Uttarakhand. tell us about there first." Chouhan's reply has now gone viral.

(Hindi: आप उत्तराखंड से आएं हैं वहाँ का बताओ पहले)

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Singh Rawat shared the video with a Hindi caption translating to 'Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, who returned after campaigning from Uttarakhand, told the reality of Uttarakhand's BJP, said the BJP will lose Uttarakhand'.

Hindi: उत्तराखंड से प्रचार करके लोटे मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह ने बताई उत्तराखंड के भाजपा की हकीकत बोले उत्तराखंड से भाजपा तो गई)

Uttarakhand Congress' official handle shared the video with the same claim.

The video has been shared on Facebook with Hindi caption translating to 'Big Breaking - BJP is losing UP, Uttarakhand 2022. Shivraj Singh Chouhan's secret talk captured on camera. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh is nervous after revealing the truth'.

(Hindi: बिग ब्रेकिंग - भाजपा हार रही है यूपी, उत्तराखंड 2022 - शिवराज सिंह चौहान की सीक्रेट बात कैद हुई कैमरा मे। असलियत बोल कर घबराये मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री)





The video has been shared on multiple Facebook pages with similar claims.

The same video is viral on Twitter with similar claims.

Fact Check

Boom listened to the video closely and found that at no point in the conversation did Chouhan say that BJP is losing in UP and Uttarakhand.

Here's how the conversation goes in the video.

Man: You have returned from Uttarakhand. Tell us about that first.. UP and Uttarakhand.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: There's no doubt in UP. In Uttarakhand too BJP is there... Yes, there's a little competition over there.

At this point Chouhan asks the person making the video to stop recording.

(Hindi: Man: आप उत्तराखंड से आएं हैं वहाँ का बताओ पहले यूपी उत्तराखंड का

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: यूपी में कोई संदेह नहीं है उत्तराखंड में भी बीजेपी है हाँ लेकिन थोड़ा मुक़ाबला है )

BOOM found news reports published in Hindi daily Navbharat Times and Zee News stating that the MP CM had said there was 'no doubt in BJP winning UP. In Uttarakhand too BJP is there... Yes, there's a little competition there'.

Journalist Anurag Dwari also tweeted the same video with a Hindi caption which translates to 'In an informal conversation with journalists in Jait 2-3 days ago, the Chief Minister of MP @ChouhanShivraj said that BJP will "get through" in UP, in Uttarakhand too... which meant "will win". In every generation political parties twisting a statement according to ideology is understandable, but journalists!'.

(Hindi: 2-3 पहले जैत में पत्रकारों से अनौपचारिक बातचीत में मप्र के मुख्यमंत्री @ChouhanShivraj ने कहा यूपी में बीजेपी "निकल" जाएगी, उत्तराखंड में भी जिसका मतलब "जीतने" से था...हर दौर में राजनीतिक दल विचारधारा के हिसाब सो तोड़ें मरोड़ें समझ आता है लेकिन पत्रकार!

