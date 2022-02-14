No News Found

Fake Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Congress Win In Uttarakhand

BOOM found that graphics predicting a big Congress win in Uttarakhand are digitally altered and that the original Zee News poll predicted a close fight between the Congress and BJP.

By - Srijit Das
  |  14 Feb 2022 9:02 AM GMT
Fake Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Congress Win In Uttarakhand

Two opinion poll graphics purporting to be run by Zee News and predicting a comprehensive win for the Congress party in the ongoing Uttarakhand assembly election, are morphed and fake.

In Uttarakhand, several opinion polls and surveys have predicted a close contest between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its main opposition, the Congress. The BJP secured a thumping majority capturing 56 seats out of the 70 seats, restricting the Congress to just 11 seats in Uttarakhand assembly election 2017.

The viral graphics can be seen below. While one of the fake graphics predicts 52-55 seats for the Congress in Uttarakhand the other fake graphic claims the party could win 46-51 seats in the state.


Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found a Zee news article carrying a similar graphic mentioning the same header published on January 17, 2022. The original graphic predicted that both the parties, the BJP and the Congress, will fall short of majority in Uttarakhand. According to the Zee News opinion poll, Uttarakhand is likely to witness a tough contest between the BJP and the Congress.

While the BJP is likely to bag 31-35 seats out of the total 70, the Congress is expected to win 33-37. The comparison between the viral fake polls and the original Zee News' opinion poll graphic can be seen below.

Comparison

The AAP might get 0-2 seats, 1 seat could get others - predicted the opinion poll.

The same data prediction was streamed live on Zee Uttar Pradesh UttaraKhand's official YouTube channel on Jan 17, 2022.

Claim :   Zee opinion poll graphic shows BJP will lose in Uttarakhand.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Viral Graphic Morphed Image Zee News Opinion Poll 
