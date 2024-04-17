Days ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto sought continuity of its governance with a mix of social, economic guarantees and an introduction of Lord Ram in its global diplomatic program. The Congress, in its manifesto promised change with a reset of its economic policies and a defense of the Constitution.



BJP and Congress have recognized India’s growth story and proclaimed strong economic policies that focus on women, the youth, the farmers and address the poor. However, with polls set to kick-off on April 19, the two national parties are clearly pitted against each other on ideological grounds and are fighting for their idea of a Bharat and India.



Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are touted to be the biggest (almost 1 billion voters) and most expensive (cost estimated at Rs. 1.2 lakh crore) polls in the world. BOOM briefly outlines the promises in BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ and Indian National Congress’s ‘Nyay Patra’.

Congress to reset economic policy; BJP to make India 3rd largest economy

The 24 guarantees – “Modi ki Guarantee”, offered in BJP’s Sankalp Patra are a broad continuation of the policies it introduced when it came to power a decade ago. BJP said its economic policies which include a focus on infrastructure; expanding existing welfare programs; a push for digital India; and empowerment of the poor, women, youth, and farmers will put India on the path to becoming the third-largest economy.

Congress has warned that India’s “economy is in a crisis” despite claims that it is the “fastest-growing large economy in the world”. In its Nyay Patra, Congress said it was time to reset the economic policy 33 years after its 1991 liberalisation program. Congress policy has put the spotlight on a creator economy with a special focus on job creation in MSMEs; plans to address inflation; regulate employment for domestic and gig workers; address extreme poverty among the marginalized; and shorten the growing inequalities of income and wealth.

Hindutva stamp in BJP’s manifesto

BJP’s Hindutva ideology is clear in its manifesto which makes its ideological departure from the Congress stark.

If it wins the polls, BJP will elevate ‘Bharat’ as a “global soft power” where ‘Bharatiya culture’, and its languages would be showcased; yoga, ayurveda centers would be established and the government would “work towards bringing back Bharatiya idols and artefacts that were taken away illegally from Bharat”.



“We will collaborate with countries across the globe to restore and revitalise sites of Bharatiya civilization and “launch a global outreach program for documenting and promoting the tangible and intangible legacy of Lord Ram in all countries”.



“We will celebrate Ramayan Utsav with great fervour across the globe to commemorate the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla,” the manifesto read.



The introduction of Hindutva in its manifesto is a sequel after the culmination of BJP’s 1989 Palampur resolution during its national executive meeting where it declared its open support for the construction of the temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace where the Babri Masjid then stood.



Earlier this year on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi realised “people’s dream of five centuries” and inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with much pomp and fanfare.

Congress, BJP divided on CAA, Simultaneous elections, recognition of LGBTQIA+ community

The two national parties are clearly divided on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), simultaneous elections, recognition of sexual minorities and other laws deemed contentious.

In a significant move, Congress has recognized the LGBTQIA+ community and has proposed the introduction of a law to allow civil unions for same-sex couples. Congress has also categorically rejected the CAA, One Nation One Election, Uniform Civil Code (UCC); sought implementation of a thorough Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT); and asserted its defense of personal laws and liberty.



“All laws and rules that interfere unreasonably with personal freedoms will be repealed,” the manifesto read. The promise to safeguard the independence of constitutional institutions can also be found in the Nyay Patra.



Though it is silent on the Information and Technology Act, 2000 and its subsequent rules, which critics suggest allow for greater censorship, Congress has proposed to roll back contentious laws that give “unbridled powers of censorship to the government”. These also include a withdrawal of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023; and a relook at problematic provisions in the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023; Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023, and the Telecommunications Act, 2023 which was passed despite the record suspension of opposition MPs.



BJP manifesto is silent on sexual minorities and has staunchly opposed same-sex unions before constitutional courts. However, in a divergence of its views, the Centre told Supreme Court it would consider some kind of recognition of same-sex couples so they could avail benefits and facilities. On April 16, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s October 2023 judgment on same-sex marriage, the Centre constituted a six-member committee to examine the various issues relating to the queer community.



However, the BJP said it would expand shelter networks for Transgenders and issue identity cards to ensure their recognition nationwide. “Furthermore, all eligible transgender individuals will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” the manifesto said.



The National Register for Citizens (NRC) was dropped from the manifesto, but BJP promised to implement the CAA, 2019. The Centre notified the rules last month in March. The passage of the CAA ignited nation-wide protests and triggered the 2020 Delhi Riots in which 58 died. Notably, the top court is also seized of a batch of 236 pleas for and against the CAA and its rules.

Earlier this year in February, the BJP-led Uttarakhand government became the first state to implement Uniform Civil Code which apart from giving uniformity to personal laws, also mandated the compulsory registration of couples in a live-in relationship. The BJP now plans to implement the UCC nationwide.



BJP is committed to its ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan. The manifesto refers to the High-Powered Committee led by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind, which gave its green signal for the same in March.

Congress backs data-based affirmative action; BJP says 60% ministers from backward class

The Congress has backed data-based affirmative action after a nation-wide socio-economic and caste census. It has further proposed to increase the 50 percent cap on reservation mandated by the Supreme Court’s Indra Sahni judgment. Congress also plans to introduce reservation in private educational institutions.

If it wins, Congress said it would implement 10 percent quota for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the society and promised to waive off student loans. Recognising unemployment among the youth, Congress has proposed an apprenticeship scheme that pays Rs. 1 lakh/year.



On the other hand, BJP reminded its voters that it gave constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) and 60 percent of the current ministers are from the SC/ST/OBC background. The BJP also highlighted that it introduced 10 percent EWS quota.



Earlier this year in February, the Centre had told the Supreme Court it was committed to a reservation policy and even favoured sub-classification of cases among the backward classes.



Restore statehood to J&K, special status for Andhra

Critics suggest BJP has “chipped” away at India’s federalism and Centre-state relations are at its lowest. Congress has chosen to address this by promising a restoration of full-statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which became a Union Territory in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370; statehood to Puducherry; fulfillment of a 10 year-promise to grant Special Category status to Andhra Pradesh; amendment of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to include tribal areas of Ladakh; and amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 to give Delhi state government more power.

Though BJP manifesto makes no mention to these issue, Home Minister Amit Shah on several occasions has given the government’s assurance to restore statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at the right time. Last week, on his campaign trail, BJP candidate Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency A. Namassivayam said he would take up the issue for statehood if he wins.



In Andhra Pradesh, both the major parties – Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the ruling YSRCP led by Jagan Mohan Reddy have failed at realizing then PM Manmohan Singh’s promise of a Special Category Status (SCS) for AP after it was bifurcated in 2014.

A Split in the Supreme Court, filling vacancies, e-courts mission - What Congress, BJP say



Forty years after the Law Commission’s suggestion, the Congress manifesto promised to split the Supreme Court to a Constitutional Court and Court of Appeals. The former, comprising the seven senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, would hear and decide cases involving the interpretation of the Constitution and other cases of legal significance or national importance; while the latter—comprising multiple three-judge benches—would become the final court for appeals from the High Court, and National Tribunals.

Congress has promised to defend the judiciary’s independence and fill vacancies in the higher courts within three years. Furthermore, Congress promised increased representation of women, and backward classes in the higher judiciary. According to a 2023 Law Ministry data, less than 25% of judges in the higher judiciary belong to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and minorities. The representation of women in the higher judiciary is equally dismal at less than 13.5 percent.



Congress has also introduced its version of a National Judicial Commission (NJC) which will decide on the appointment of judges. Interestingly, the Supreme Court in 2014 said the BJP’s National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) which replaced the incumbent collegium system was unconstitutional and struck it down with a 4:1 majority.



BJP on the other hand has promised to accelerate the e-Courts Mission Mode Project, establish fast-track courts and work towards further improving the legal framework to promote arbitration and mediation ecosystem.





