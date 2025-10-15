SC Allows Green Crackers Even As Delhi Sees High Pollution Levels

The Supreme Court allowed those living in the Delhi-NCR to burst green crackers this Diwali reversing its almost seven-year-old absolute ban on firecrackers. The top court’s order comes despite concerns from the environmental lobby and the government’s decision to implement GRAP – 1 in response to worsening air quality levels. "We have to take a balanced approach, taking into account conflicting interests and permit in moderation, while not compromising the environmental concerns arising," the court noted adding that this "relaxation" was "only on a test case basis."

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran allowed the temporary sale and bursting of green crackers between October 18 – 21. The reprieve will be under a tightly regulated framework that permits only “green firecrackers” which are approved by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). Bursting of the crackers will be allowed between 6 – 7 am and 8 – 10 pm.

“Police authority to constitute patrolling team to keep an eye that only permitted products with QR codes are to be sold,” the bench said adding that those violating the law will be dealt with.

This is the first time people in the Delhi – NCR region will be allowed to legally burst crackers in almost five years, because despite the ban – the people have been bursting fireworks.

Why the sudden reversal now?

The Supreme Court’s October 15 order was in response to the Delhi government’s plea seeking a relaxation of the ban on green crackers to “balance out” environmental concerns and cultural practices. In its order, the top court considered a balance of interests of both the industry and the health of the general public, especially the aged, the ill, and the infants on whom the debilitating effect of pollution would be more pronounced.

"Sadly, it is the rampant use by the general public, without awareness of its ill effects that causes the problem," the court said. The court further noted the failure of the implementation of an absolute ban as people still managed to burst crackers - "especially during festive days when conventional firecrackers were smuggled which cause a more damaging effect than the green crackers now developed."

What are green crackers?

Green crackers are low emission fireworks—an alternative to traditional fireworks—designed to have a lower impact on air pollution. The crackers, developed in response to environmental concerns, are made using scientific standards set by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI).

Green crackers are not only smaller in size as compared to the traditional crackers but they also emit lower levels of pollutants and some also release water vapor that don’t allow dust particles to rise.

The key differences between green crackers and conventional firecrackers:



Green Crackers Traditional Fireworks Pollution Emission 30-40% lower particulate matter and gaseous emissions High levels of particulate matter and toxic gasses Chemical Composition Uses alternative and less toxic formulations including dust suppressants Contains toxic materials like barium nitrate (which produces colours), arsenic, and lead Sound Levels 125 decibles (max) 160+ decibels Ash Emission Does not produce ash Emits high levels of ash





Why were crackers banned in Delhi?

In November 2020, the National Green Tribunal (NGT)—the nation’s apex green tribunal—imposed a “total ban against sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers” in the National Capital region during Diwali.

“Celebration by crackers is for happiness. It is not to celebrate deaths and diseases. Happiness of few at the cost of life of others is not the value in Indian society which stands for happiness and well-being of all,” the bench had observed at the time while issuing stringent directions.

The tribunal’s direction were applicable to all cities/towns across the country where the average of ambient air quality fell under ‘poor’ and above category. The order was in line with the Supreme Court’s October 2018 judgment in the Arjun Gopal case on the use of firecrackers.

In October 2024, the then Aam Aadmi PArty-led government imposed a complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2025. The Supreme Court, in its December 2024 order, endorsed this decision while hearing the ongoing MC Mehta matter which deals with air pollution concerns.

What does this mean for Delhi?

The nation’s capital consistently ranks among the most polluted cities in the world. The air quality in Delhi and neighbouring regions particularly dips during the winter months for various reasons including high particulate emissions, vehicular pollution, industrial pollution, which is also compounded by the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, and festive seasons like Diwali, Christmas, New Years' among others.

Delhi’s months-long spell of moderate air quality broke earlier this week when the AQI levels dipped.