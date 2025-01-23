Delhi: On a bitterly cold morning in Delhi, Amir Ahmed Khan, 28, begins his day with a dose of prescribed syrup and tablets—a daily ritual since he started experiencing severe chest pain. A resident of Karol Bagh, Amir now works as a salesman at a neighborhood kirana store. The job is far less taxing than his previous role as a food delivery rider, which had left his health in tatters.

Amir’s journey into the gig economy began with Zomato, later transitioning to Swiggy. Riding his newly purchased two-wheeler, he spent 8-10 hours a day covering hundreds of kilometers to deliver food. “Initially, things were fine,” he recalled. “I delivered 30-40 parcels daily and earned a decent income.” But the relentless grind, coupled with Delhi’s worsening air quality, soon took a toll. By August, when pollution levels began their seasonal rise, Amir started experiencing constant chest pain, burning eyes, and splitting headaches.

Zomato currently has 498,000 delivery partners across India, while Swiggy supports an average of 457,249 active delivery partners monthly as of June 2024. Amir was one of these many riders.

Despite his doctor’s warnings to reduce outdoor exposure, Amir continued working, driven by the need to support his family of seven. “As the eldest, I had no choice but to keep going,” he explained. But as his symptoms worsened, Amir was forced to quit. Appeals to his employers for medical benefits went unanswered. “There are no provisions for delivery agents,” he said.

Now, earning less but spending far less on medical bills, Amir acknowledges it was the right decision. “The pain was unbearable. I had to prioritise my health.”

The Plight Of Delhi’s Gig Workers

Amir’s story is far from unique. Delhi, infamous for its dire air quality, recorded an average AQI of 204 in recent months, classified as "very unhealthy". The city’s smog problem, driven by traffic, industrial emissions, and stubble burning, leaves millions vulnerable to respiratory and chronic illnesses. Outdoor workers, especially gig workers like food delivery riders, are among the most affected.

This dire situation has led to thousands of individuals reporting severe health issues, many of which progress into chronic conditions such as asthma, glaucoma, and COPD. Among those most at risk are outdoor and gig workers, particularly food delivery riders who spend long hours on two-wheelers. Experts warn that the number of such cases is rising every year, with gig workers being disproportionately affected.

A 2023 study by the Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group highlighted alarming rates of abnormal pulmonary function among outdoor workers across Delhi. Nearly all participants reported exposure to hazardous air during work, with many developing severe lung conditions.

Dr. Utkarsh Gupta, a pulmonologist in Delhi-NCR, observed a significant increase in pollution-related cases over the years, particularly from August to December. He said that patients come in with asthma, pneumonia, and other respiratory issues despite having no prior history. “Most of these patients either work outdoors or are gig workers, particularly food delivery partners who spend long hours traveling,” he noted. Dr. Gupta estimated that, on average, 20-25 of the 40-45 patients he sees daily during this period work as food delivery riders.

Dr. Utkarsh Gupta’s observations align with findings from the study titled "Environmental Pollution and Its Effect on Single Breath Count and Functional Capacity among Motorcycle Delivery Boys of Ahmedabad City." The study revealed that gig workers face up to a 20% reduction in lung function due to prolonged exposure to air pollution. Alongside respiratory issues, eye problems are also on the rise.















Ophthalmologists across India’s polluted cities, such as Delhi, have observed a steady increase in cases involving conditions like allergies caused by organic particulates such as pollen dust, eye inflammation triggered by severe pollutants or organic vapors, and issues like conjunctivitis.

Dr. Digvijay Singh, a Gurgaon-based ophthalmologist with 17 years of experience, has observed a sharp rise in eye-related conditions linked to pollution. “We see cases of dry eye syndrome, glaucoma, and eye irritation almost daily,” he said, noting that gig workers are particularly vulnerable. Many come in with allergies, infections, and severe inflammation, often during the peak pollution months.

Recent reports have shown that rising pollution levels in Delhi trigger a 40% surge in eye problems.

Mueed, a former delivery agent with Myntra, knows this struggle well. His job exposed him to relentless pollution, resulting in severe eye infections. “By September, the pain and irritation were unbearable,” he shared. “The pain and irritation became so intense that I could not sleep at night,” he said, adding that his doctor warned him to stop working outdoors immediately to avoid the risk of losing his vision.

Despite medical treatment, his condition worsened, forcing him to quit and take up a less demanding role as a property dealer. While his new job pays less, Mueed said, “At least I can sleep peacefully now, and my eyes are finally recovering.”

No Protective Gears

While workers like Amir and Mueed grapple with health crises, companies often remain indifferent. Mohammad Kaif, a representative for Swiggy delivery agents, explained that despite numerous complaints, companies fail to address health concerns. “There’s always someone ready to replace us, so they don’t care,” he said.

Protective measures like masks and gloves are rare, leaving workers exposed to the elements. Rhitik, a former Blinkit delivery rider, recalled pleading for safety gear during his two-year stint. “We got nothing,” he said, adding that when his respiratory issues became severe, the company provided no support. Rhitik eventually switched to a less demanding picker role but remains disillusioned. “Companies should take responsibility for our health,” he asserted.













Experts have long advocated for better protections for gig workers. Dr. Gupta suggested companies supply N-95 masks and organise regular health checkups. “Early intervention can prevent many conditions from worsening,” he explained. Similarly, Dr. Singh recommended protective eyewear and regular eye exams to mitigate the risks faced by delivery riders.



“Most gig workers only come to us when their conditions have significantly worsened or when infections have already spread to other family members," Dr Gupta said. He highlighted that many workers suffer from ailments like allergic rhinosinusitis, upper respiratory tract infections (URIs), and lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs), which could be mitigated with timely intervention.

Manoj Yadav, General Secretary of the All India Gig Workers Union, echoed these demands. “We’ve been asking companies to provide safety gear and social security, but our pleas are ignored,” he said. The union has now escalated the issue to state labor commissioners, pushing for gig workers to be recognized as employees with full benefits.

Some companies claim to be taking steps. Zomato told Decode that their initiatives like the ‘Shelters Project,’ which provides rest points with drinking water and clean washrooms are to help the gig workers. The company also said that they offer limited insurance and distribute seasonal gear, including winter jackets and dry-fit t-shirts.

However, delivery agents paint a different picture. Subhash Jana (name changed to protect identity), who has worked with Zomato since 2019, said benefits are minimal and often inaccessible. “I had to buy my uniform, and the accidental coverage barely covers anything,” he said.

Complaints of inadequate support remain widespread, with workers often footing medical bills themselves. “The accidental coverage is too low,” a delivery agent said, adding that many workers who face accidents either receive no compensation or have to go through an arduous process to claim it. He also mentioned that agents are not given complimentary tea or any safety gear as claimed by Zomato, further highlighting the lack of adequate support for delivery personnel.

India’s gig economy, which employed 7.7 million workers in 2020-21, is projected to grow to 23.5 million by 2029-30. Yet, social security for these workers remains almost nonexistent. A survey by Janpahal, a Delhi-based NGO, revealed that 85% of gig workers work over eight hours daily, with 99% reporting health concerns ranging from stress to chronic illnesses.

“These workers bear the brunt of pollution and climate change,” said Sanjeeb Mali, Janpahal’s project coordinator. He called for stronger government intervention, urging authorities to mandate proper social security and reclassify gig workers as employees.

For many gig workers, the toll of their jobs is irreversible. Javed Ansari, a former delivery partner with Blue Dart, endured two serious accidents and chronic health issues before quitting. “I used to develop pain in my entire body and would cry whenever the pain intensified," he recalled. Despite the two accidents, he kept working, even though the company denied him any medical compensation. "The extreme heat followed by pollution, however, became unbearable," he said. "I couldn’t bear the pain anymore,” he said.

Now a carpenter, Javed reflected on his years in the gig economy. “When you’re healthy, they need you. When you’re not, they abandon you. It’s the poor who always suffer.”