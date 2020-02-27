Video Of Mob Pelting Stones At Police In Ahmedabad Peddled As Delhi

A three-month-old video from Ahmedabad has been revived on social media with the false claim that it is from the capital, that is in the throes of communal riots.



The video shows police jeeps with blaring sirens trying to make its way through a violent mob that pelts the vehicles with stones.



The 45 seconds clip was shared by ex-armyman and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) member Major Surendra Poonia also tweeted the viral video and falsely linked it to the ongoing riots in Delhi

"They have brought Kashmir to Delhi They are not throwing stones but they are breaking India...," Poonia tweeted in Hindi.



BOOM has previously fact-checked Poonia for peddling misinformation. (Read about it here)

The video was also shared by Ashoke Pandit with the false claim. BOOM has previously debunked misinformation spread by Pandit (Read about it here, here)

This visual proves my point that it's not a riot in Delhi but a war waged by Pak agnst @narendramodi 's India.

If the GOI doesn't treat ds Situation like a war dn it will spread al over d cntry.

Pak & Urban Naxals have a common agenda & dt is #DivideIndia. #TerrorattackinDel. pic.twitter.com/bNy7a40jq5 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 27, 2020

Viral on Facebook

The same video is being shared on Facebook with the same caption.





FACT-CHECK

A closer look at the video shows shop signs in Gujarati which suggests that the viral video was from Gujarat and not from Delhi as claimed. At the 11 seconds time-stamp one can spot the sign "Chirag tailors" written in Gujarati script.

One can spot "Chirag Tailors" written in the image

On searching for the shop name, "Chirag tailors" and "Ahemdabad" on Google we found that it was located at Shah Alam Road in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The location of the shop on Google Maps also matches other shop names like 'Famous Chicken Suppliers' that can be seen in the viral video.





Additionally, on searching with the keywords, 'Ahmedabad', 'stone', 'police', on Twitter we found the same viral video tweeted by the handle DeshGujarat on December 19, 2019, which the caption, "A mob pelt stones over police in Shah-E-Alam area of Ahmedabad during CAB protest; at least two cops including a woman cop injured. Police vehicle also attacked."



A mob pelt stones over police in Shah-E-Alam area of Ahmedabad during CAB protest; at least two cops including a woman cop injured. Police vehicle also attacked. pic.twitter.com/Ogba53G9DV — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) December 19, 2019

We searched for news reports and found that the incident had taken place in Shah-e-Alam, Ahmedabad during an anti-CAA protest which had turned violent when a group of protesters cornered and targeted a few policemen on December 19, 2019. Several other videos had gone viral of this incident where one can spot a mob of people pelting stones at a police officer. The video from the incident had triggered outrage online.



A Congress corporator and 48 others were arrested for the attack on police personnel during the protest PTI reported at the time.

One can spot the same sequence that the video shows in TV9 Gujarati's coverage. The video was uploaded to You Tube in December 2019.















