False: Photos Show Hindu Woman Attacked During Delhi Riots

A set of four unrelated gruesome images is viral linking them to the recent riots in Delhi with false captions that the victims are Hindu women who were murdered by the mob.

Two of the four photos show deep gashes on a woman's back and the two other photos show women lying dead in a pool of blood. and dead bodies of woman lying on the ground. The graphic images were shared with the caption which when translated reads, "In Delhi's Maujpur and Shiv Vihar area, Hindu homes were forcefully entered into and Mother and sisters were killed."

The photos are being shared in light of the violence in many parts of North East Delhi which left atleast 21 dead, with the numbers increasing. The violence also left a mosque vandalised and several residents injured with a head constble of the area shot dead in the riots.

Click to view archives (here, here)





(In Hindi - दिल्ली के मौजपुर,शिव विहार इलाकों के हिंदू घरों में घुस-घुसकर माँ-बहनें के साथ मार काट की गई।)



Also Read:Video Of Mosque Vandalised In Delhi's Ashok Nagar Is Not Fake News

FACT-CHECK

BOOM had previously debunked the first two images in 2018 when they were being shared with a false communal allegation that the victim was a Hindu girl attacked by a Muslim.





Image 1 & 2





The gruesome photos are from an incident in Gopalganj district in Bihar when a 20-year-old woman was attacked by one Sandeep Giri while she was on her way to a temple. The photos show deep wounds on the woman's shoulder and arms. Local police had then told BOOM that both accused and victim are Hindus.



We had then found news reports about the incident on news websites such as Dainik Jagran, SiwanNews, and Prabhat Khabar which reported that the incident happened in Nehrua Kala village in Kateya area of Gopalganj district.

Click here to read.

Image 3 and 4





BOOM found that the other third and fourth photos are also old and unrelated. A reverse image search for the third photo of a woman lying in a pool of blood led us to a blog on Medium published in 2018. The blog did not give any details on the location or the incident which led to the woman's death.

The fourth image, of two deceased women on the floor, could be traced back online to 2015 on a blog page.

BOOM could not independently verify the location or details of image number 3 and 4.





Also Read:Dated Picture Of Cop Holding Stones Spun As Police Violence In Delhi