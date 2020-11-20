Social Media 'Celebrates' Airstrike In PoK, Indian Army Refutes Claim

Claims of an airstrike carried out by the Indian Army on terrorist launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir kept social media buzzing on Thursday. The Indian Army, however, clarified that there had been no such firing across the Line of Control on November 19.

Several Facebook pages and verified Twitter handles shared posts claiming that the Indian Army's air strikes on terror launchpads in PoK resulted in the death of around 85 terrorists. The news was carried by several mainstream media outlets too attributing the report to Press Trust of India (PTI). The reports were later updated when the army refuted the same.

The news is viral in the backdrop of the ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan on November 13, a day before Diwali. The ceasefire violations had led to the death of as many as 11 people including four army personnel and a Border Security Force jawan.

According to news reports, the Indian Army said that it 'retaliated strongly, causing substantial damage to Pakistan army's infrastructure and inflicting casualties across the LoC'.

The same report was shared on Facebook and Twitter. View the posts below and check their archived versions here, here and here.

















Several journalists and media outlets including Deepak Chaurasia, Rubika Liyaquat and Anjana Om Kashyap tweeted about the reported airstrikes. Kashyap later tweeted saying army had refuted the claims.















Army Refuted Claims

Meanwhile, a tweet from the verified handle of wire agency Asian News International stated that the Indian Army had refuted the claims of an airstrike being carried on November 19.

Reports of Indian Army's action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake: Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh

BOOM also found tweets by journalists Dinakar Peri and Shiv Aroor denying the claims.

Dinakar Peri tweeted: Clarification: Army has clarified that The PTI story going around is based on analysis of the Ceasefire Violations (CFV) that took place on Nov 13. There has been NO firing or CFV in #LoC today, says Army.

Clarification: Army has clarified that The PTI story going around is based on analysis of the Ceasefire Violations (CFV) that took place on Nov 13. There has been NO firing or CFV in #LoC today, says Army — Dinakar Peri (@dperi84) November 19, 2020

Aroor's tweet read 'No Indian Army action across the LoC in PoK today. Not so far, at least'.

No Indian Army action across the LoC in PoK today. Not so far, at least. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 19, 2020

