Video Game Clip Revived Falsely Claiming IAF Air Strikes In PoK

Claim

"Big Breaking: In PoK, Indian Air Force did another air strike and killed many terrorists and their training camps destroyed by the Indian Air Force and many of these terrorist camps were demolished and were killed in this air strike. Two Diwalis in this year." (In Hindi - बिग ब्रेकिंग: PoK में भारतीय airforce द्वारा एक और Air Strike, कई #terrorists और उनके प्रशिक्षण शिविर Indian Air Force द्वारा ध्वस्त किए गए कई आतंकवादी भी इस हवाई हमले में मारे गए. इस वर्ष में दो दिवाली है )

Fact

BOOM found that the viral clip is from a video game and not actual footage of an air strike being carried out by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This is being shared in the backdrop Pakistan violating ceasefire along the Line of Control on November 13, 2020. We found that the clip is from ARMA 2 which is a military simulation video game. The Indian Army had denied carrying out any 'pinpoint strikes' in PoK on November 19, 2020, after media reports of the same surfaced. BOOM had debunked the same clip when it was falsely being shared after the February 2019 Balakot airstrike which was conducted by the IAF.