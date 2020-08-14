Photo Showing Kamal Nath Wish Republic Day Greetings Is Edited

An edited photo showing a billboard of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath expressing Republic Day greetings ahead of Independence Day, is viral with a false claim that Congress party supporters goofed up.

The image is being shared in the backdrop of Independence Day which is on August 15, whereas Republic Day falls on January 26.



BOOM contacted locals in the area and independently verified that no such hoarding is present at the location. We also confirmed with the advertising agency that puts up billboards at the spot, which stated that no such poster was ever put up.

The viral image was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Suresh Nakhua taking a jibe at the Congress with the caption which when translated reads, "Congress again insulted themselves. Nakul Nath and his supporters greet 'Republic Day'. One more Pappu ka Paplu."

कांग्रेसियों ने फिर करायी फ़ज़ीहत



नकुल नाथ और उनके समर्थकों ने दी 'गणतंत्र दिवस' की शुभकामना।



One more Pappu ka Paplu pic.twitter.com/LhdXV3q58m — Suresh Nakhua 🇮🇳 ( सुरेश नाखुआ ) (@SureshNakhua) August 13, 2020

Click here to view, and here for an archive.

We are living in 2020 while Kamalnath's son is living in January 2021 and is wishing us Happy Republic day. 😂 pic.twitter.com/RDKJNeyS65 — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) August 13, 2020

Click here to view, and here for an archive.

Viral on Facebook

We also found that the image is viral on Facebook with the caption when translated from Hindi reads, "Bhopal: A hoarding installed by Nakul Nath and his supporters at the main intersection ahead of DB Mall in MP Nagar has again made the Congress a shame."





Click here to view, and here for an archive.

(In Hindi - #भोपाल : MP नगर में DB मॉल से आगे मुख्य चौराहे पर नकुल नाथ और उनके समर्थकों द्वारा लगायी गयी एक होर्डिंग ने फिर कांग्रेस की फ़ज़ीहत करा दी है।)

Also Read: Image Of Hindu Deity Ram On Billboards In Times Square Is Photoshopped

FACT-CHECK

On observing the billboard we found several discrepancies which showed that it had been digitally edited and placed in the photograph. On zooming in the viral photo, one can notice that it is blurry at the edges of the billboard which indicates that it has been edited. Secondly, the poster is very bright compared to the background.

Blurry at the edges

On searching with the coaching centers mentioned on the building in the viral image, we found that the name of the building is KK Plaza in Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal.

BOOM then contacted a local from the area, Musa Ahmed, whose office in the building, shared with us photos from the location which showed that there was no Congress poster present at the spot. Instead, there was an advertisement of Bandhan Bank.

Bandhan Bank ad (Photo credit: Musa Ahmed)

We were also independently verify that there was a Bandhan Bank ad on the billboard with photos from different angles taken at the location and photos taken by different sources.

On comparing the fake image with the other photos taken at the spot, we observed that in the edited image one cannot see the billboard frame at the edge of the poster that holds it.

Original photo showing edges of the poster (Photo credit: Rajesh Tiwari)

We also contacted RK Publicity, that puts up billboards at that spot, who denied that there was any Congress poster and said that before the Bandhan Bank ad, there was a poster with the advertising agency contact number.

"The Bandhan Bank ad has been there for three to four days, and my contact number was on the hoarding, there was no political hoarding put up," a person at RK Publicity told us.

Comparision

SM Hoax Slayer had previously debunked the viral billboard.

Also Read: Also Read:Video Of A Flying Billboard Injuring Bikers In Karachi Shared As Hyderabad



