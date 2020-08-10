Video Of A Flying Billboard Injuring Bikers In Karachi Shared As Hyderabad

A video of a freak accident, where a billboard flew off and hit two motorcyclists in Pakistan's Karachi during torrential downpour last week, is doing the rounds as Mehdipatanam in Hyderabad.

The 19 second long video shows a billboard flying off a wall and falling on the two motorcyclists in the middle of heavy rainfall and gushing winds. Moments later, the riders can be seen lying on the road.

This video is doing the rounds on Facebook with a caption: ''Mehdipatnam : Due to Heavy Rain a Billboard Falling onto a Motorcyclist''

The post can be seen here and has been archived here.

Viral post claiming that a billboard is falling on a motorcyclist in Hyderabad





Screengrab from video showing a billboard flying and injuring two motorcyclists on a busy road

Fact Check

BOOM broke the video into its key-frames and ran a reverse image search on a few of its frames. We found a news report by The Express Tribune, which stated that two motorcyclists were injured by a billboard near Metropole Hotel in Karachi last week. The report further stated that the sudden accident took place on a rainy day during a busy traffic in Karachi. According to the report, as a measure of precaution, the Karachi commissioner's office has issued a notification ordering the immediate removal of billboards and advertisement hoardings from the streets to avoid loss of human life and property damage.

According to a news report by Gulf News the advertising billboard loosened and collapsed during heavy rain from a building due to high wind speed. The billboard flew and hit the two motorcyclists who immediately fell on the road halting traffic midway on the busy road.



Pakistani news website The News wrote on the incident stating that PTI's Sindh Assembly member Shehzad Qureshi has asked the government and Karachi commissioner to take immediate action on the removal of illegal billboards from the city.

The News article on the accident of a billboard falling on two motorcyclists in Karachi

Below is Samaa TV's news bulletin on the same.

