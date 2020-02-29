Pakistani Twitter Handles Peddle Madhya Pradesh Lynching Video As Delhi

A disturbing video of a mob brutally beating up a man is being shared with the false claim that the video is from Delhi during the riots that raged in the north-east part of the city, earlier in the week.



The video is being shared prolifically by Twitter accounts in Pakistan, with the false claim.



The 1.11 minutes clip was also shared by Zaid Hamid, with the caption: "Graphic violence by RSS Hindu lynch mobs against Muslims of Delhi.."



Hamid describes himself as a national security analyst from Pakistan. BOOM has previously fact-checked Hamid for sharing misinformation. (Read here)

Viral on Facebook

The same video is viral on Facebook with the Tamil caption when translated reads, "If you can .. Keep your emotions under control. RSS Violence in Delhi."





(In Tamil "உங்களால் முடியும் என்றால்.. உணர்வுகளை கட்டுப்படுத்திக் கொண்டு தொடர்ந்து பாருங்கள். டெல்லியில் RSS வன்முறை.")



FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from Borlai village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district and not from Delhi during the riots that broke out recently.

The incident is from February 5, 2020, when one farmer was beaten to death and five others were injured by a mob after rumours of a gang of child lifters being active in the area were spread by people who owed money to the victims.

We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Yandex, a Russian search engine, which showed news reports on the incident which had images that matched the viral video.





BOOM contacted Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh.

"The farmers who hailed from Ujjain district was called to Khadkiya village, Dhar promising to return money they had paid in advance for hiring labourers. The farmers had to recover Rs 1.5 lakh of the Rs 2.5 lakh they had paid to the contractor. However, when they reached Khadkiya a dispute led to them be pelted with stones."

"When they tried to flee and were headed towards Borlai village in their cars, people spread rumours of the gang of child lifters and at Borlai, a mob of people stopped the cars and started assaulting them which can be seen in the viral video. We have arrested 33 people and 10 - 12 people are still being identified from the viral video," he added.

Additionally, Dhar Police ruled out any communal angle to the incident stating that the incident started due to a financial dispute. The farmer killed by the mob was identified as Ganesh Khasi, whereas the other five who were injured - Naresh Sharma, Jagdish Sharma, Jagdish Pitamurtiram Sharma, Kailash and Ravi.

After the incident had come to light, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had tweeted about it saying that strict action would be taken in the case.

धार के मनावर में आपसी विवाद में घटित हुई घटना बेहद दुःखद।

ऐसी घटनाएँ मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली होकर बर्दाश्त नहीं की जा सकती है।

पूरे मामले की प्रशासन को जाँच के निर्देश।

जाँच कर दोषियों पर सख़्त कदम उठाने के निर्देश। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) February 5, 2020





