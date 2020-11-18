Pak Handles Share 2010 Photo Linking It To Recent LoC Strike

Pakistani accounts have falsely shared a photo of an official tribute to police personnel who died in a 2010 Maoist attack claiming it shows coffins of Indian soldiers killed in the recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The viral image is being shared in the backdrop Pakistan violating ceasefire along the LoC on November 13, 2020, killing four Indian soldiers, a BSF jawan and at least four civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir reported The Indian Express. There were casualties on the Pakistan side as well.

In the viral image, one can spot coffins wrapped in the Indian tricolour with captions seemingly praising the Pakistan Army for the 'body count'. The viral image was tweeted by several Pakistani social media accounts with the caption, "Reportedly yesterday's score was 28. Well done boys. Keep it up"

Reportedly yesterday's score was 28. Well done boys. Keep it up pic.twitter.com/Y5PrOl0vmE — Major Muhammad Arif TI(M) (Retd) (@marifthahim) November 15, 2020

Click here to view, and here for an archive.

Reportedly yesterday's score was 28. Well done boys.

Keep it up. pic.twitter.com/PW6IWjgaEf — Muhammad Basit (@LocUpdate) November 15, 2020

Click here to view, and here for an archive.

Reportedly yesterday's score was 28. Well done boys. Keep it up pic.twitter.com/UnNdN19n1j — Dr Fatima K - PTI (FOLLOW 4 ANY MEDICAL ADVICE ) (@p4pakipower) November 15, 2020

Click here to view, and here for an archive.

Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the viral image is being shared with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

We ran a reverse image search using Google and the search results showed that the viral image dates back to 2010 and has been used as a representational image in several articles.

A 2017 Huffington Post article had used the original image crediting it to a Reuters stringer taken on June 30, 2020. The caption of the photo read, "Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay their last respects near the coffins of policemen who died in a Maoist attack, in Raipur, capital of the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh June 30, 2010."

The same coffins wrapped in the Indian tricoloured flag can be spotted in this photo as in the viral photo and the blue mat and surroundings also match.





We also found that the oldest usage of the photo is in a Rediff News article from July 2010, which also credits it to Reuters with a caption that reads, "CRPF personnel pay tribute to policemen who died in a Maoist attack in Dantewada"

Additionally, the visuals in the viral photo do not match with the visuals from the tribute ceremony for the four soldiers who were killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan. One can view the visuals of the ceremony tweeted by DD News on November 15, 2020.

Army pays tribute to Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy, Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao, Gunner Subodh Ghosh and Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra, who made the supreme sacrifice on Friday in North Kashmir after Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked #CeasefireViolation.@adgpi pic.twitter.com/qXXNpaDpB8 — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 15, 2020





