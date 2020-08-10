Old Mock Funeral Video Falsely Linked To Amit Shah Getting COVID-19

An undated but old video of protesters staging a mock funeral for Home Minister Amit Shah during the Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests last year has been revived online with a false claim that the video is recent after Shah tested positive for COVID-19.



The 26-second clip, shows a mock funeral procession passing by a street. A man wearing a skull cap runs to the front of the crowd and wails that Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have died.



The viral clip is being shared with the caption which when translated claims, "look at their mentality after Amit Shah ji tested positive for COVID-19 they are removing a funeral procession celebrating."

(Translated from Hindi - इनकी मानसिकता देखिए अमित शाह जी के कोरोना संक्रमित होने पर उनकी शवयात्रा निकाल के खुशी मना रहे है..)

FACT-CHECK

We found that the viral clip dates back to December 2019, and is not recent after Amit Shah announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

We found the same video posted on December 21, 2019 when we searched for the words 'Amit Shah mar gaya' (Amit Shah has died)



Facebook post uploaded in December 2019 with the same clip.

On comparing the sequence of events in this video and the viral clip, we found that both were the same.

Additionally, in the video on the barricades, we spotted ''Kolkata Traffic Police' written at the 14 seconds timestamp, which shows that the video is from Kolkata, West Bengal.

'Kolkata Traffic Police' written on the barricade

One can also hear the crowd of protesters chanting 'Azaadi' (freedom), which indicates that it could be an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) protest. Several protests were held across the country against the CAA in December 2019.



Amit Shah had taken to Twitter on August 2, 2020, announcing that after witnessing the initial symptoms of COVID-19 he got tested and the report had come back positive.



कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

BOOM could not independently verify the incident, however we could confirm that the viral is old and not recent as is being claimed.

View the complete video below

