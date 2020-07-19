No, Amit Shah Did Not Order CBI Probe Into Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Viral Facebook posts claiming that Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) Amit Shah has ordered a CBI inquiry into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death are false. The posts feature an image of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a CBI probe into the actor's death, along with photographs of Shah and the latter.

Netizens have misleadingly shared Swamy's letter as Shah's nod for a CBI inquiry.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 afternoon. Netizens have come down heavily on Bollywood's alleged favouritism by production houses and the fraternity following the death of the actor. Postmortem report confirmed asphyxiation by hanging as the cause of death. Mumbai police is investigating the case.

A text along with the image reads, "Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah has given CBI the responsibility of investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Many thanks sir. Now the truth with be out." (Original text in Bangla: সুশান্ত সিংহ রাজপুতের মৃত্যুর তদন্তভার সিবিআইকে দিলেন স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী অমিত শাহ। অসংখ্য ধন্যবাদ স্যার। এবার সব সত্যি সামনে আসবে।") One such post has been archived here.



Fact Check There has been no reports of Amit Shah ordering a CBI probe into Rajput's death yet. BOOM was able to ascertain that the viral image of a letter addressed to PM Modi was an appeal by Swamy, for a CBI probe in Rajput's death. On July 15, lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari tweeted the letter along with a YouTube link of his channel as Subramanian Swamy went live discussing the matter. In the video, Swamy reiterates how Rajput, a young talent, was gone too soon.

Dr @Swamy39 letter to @narendramodi for CBI investigation for full & Transparent Justice to Sushant Singh Rajput.



He will the explain it at 4 pm in easy language for non lawyers-



Link- https://t.co/JZAZwSOfRs pic.twitter.com/mwY5jHF0dG — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 15, 2020

A comparison of both the letters ascertain that it is the same one which Swamy had addressed to PM Modi.





Swamy has appointed lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari to probe the actor's demise. ABP news reported that advocate Ishkaran sent a letter to the commissioner of Mumbai police to 'seal' and 'preserve' Sushant Singh Rajput's house. Swamy also sent the lawyer a covering note to ask the Mumbai Police commissioner to do the same on July 11.

Amit Shah's letter of acceptance Amit Shah had sent a letter of receipt to Jan Adhikar Party's Pappu Yadav, regarding his request for a CBI probe. Yadav tweeted the same on July 14.

अमित शाह जी आप चाहें तो एक मिनट में सुशांत मामले की CBI जांच हो सकती है। इसे टालें नहीं!



बिहार के गौरव फ़िल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी की संदिग्ध मृत्यु की CBI जांच के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री जी को पत्र लिख आग्रह किया था।



उन्होंने कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र अग्रसारित कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/MWsFBFNN8p — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 14, 2020