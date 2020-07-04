No, PM Modi Did Not Order CBI Inquiry Into Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Viral Facebook posts claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a CBI inquiry to probe the cause of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, are false. A graphic featuring PM Modi and the late actor's images, is viral with text in Bangla, which reads, "Our India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a CBI inquiry to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput."

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 afternoon.

Netizens have come down heavily on Bollywood's alleged favouritism by production houses and the fraternity following the death of the actor.

Several unverified narratives alleging that Rajput was murdered have also started doing the rounds on social media. Bharatiya Janata Party's MP Roopa Ganguly has appealed for a CBI investigation of Rajput's death through social media as well. In several tweets and Instagram posts, Ganguly has demanded for a CBI inquiry.

If this is true then I must admit that it is quite unsettling as this implies evidence tampering. How long do we wait for transparency in this case? when will CBI intervene?#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/7afp5dhS3I — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 25, 2020

Investigation still under Mumbai Police



There has been no official announcement of transfer of the investigation to the CBI yet. The Mumbai Police is investigating the actor's death, with 28 people including friends, family and aides, having recorded their statements with the police so far. According to recent reports, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shekhar Kapur will record their statements next week. According to an NDTV news report, Bhansali, "will be asked about allegations that the actor was battling depression as he had been forced to drop out of his films because of a contract he had signed with Yash Raj Films, sources said. He will record his statement on July 6."

Mumbai Police had stated that the final autopsy report quoted 'No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails.' According to the postmortem report, Rajput, 34, died by 'asphyxia due to hanging.'

In an interaction with the media on June 27, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe further stated that the team is 'investigating the reason behind his suicide from every angle'.

The death of Rajput sent shock-waves across the film industry, with many accusing nepotism within the industry as the cause of his death, apart from reported clinical depression. Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier tweeted that Mumbai Police will investigate the 'professional rivalry angle' in Rajput's death as well. "From the media reports, it seems that the business rivalry in the film industry could be a reason behind his suicide. This angle, too, will be probed by the Police," Deshmukh said in a video message.



