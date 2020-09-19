No, Amitabh Bachchan Is Not Posing With Dawood Ibrahim In The Photo

An image of actor Amitabh Bachchan with former chief minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan is being shared claiming the actor is posing with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

BOOM found that the image is from 2010, when Chavan and Bachchan were photographed together during the commissioning ceremony of the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link in Mumbai.

The photograph is viral in the backdrop of Jaya Bachchan's remarks in Rajya Sabha on the 'attempt by a few people to defame the Hindi film industry'. Jaya Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party MP made the statement in the Zero Hour of the Upper House after actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan spoke about 'drug addiction in the film industry' in Lok Sabha the previous day. Without directly naming Kishan, she stated that she was, "ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it." She also alleged that people are adamant on biting hands who are feeding them.

#Who is seen with Amitabh Bachchan on the picture!

Is he the world's notorious terrorist Dawiod Ibrahim!

But is Amitabh Bachchan still in touch with Dawood?

N.B. This picture was taken from facebook,I don't know it's reality. pic.twitter.com/vATAMY37R1 — PROTEST AGAINST INJUSTICE (@SANJITS60536832) September 17, 2020



BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that the same photograph of Chavan and Bachchan was posted in The Times Of India on March 25, 2010. The photograph is captioned as, "Ashok Chavan with Amitabh Bachchan at commissioning ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link. (PTI Photo)." The photograph can be found in an Outlook link as well.





BOOM also found the same image in the PTI archives of old images. Below is a screenshot of the same.













Additionally, Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan also called out a now deleted tweet, who had identified Chavan as Dawood Ibrahim. Bachchan's tweet can be seen below.

भईसाहब, यह फ़ोटो मेरे पिताजी और महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्य मंत्री श्री अशोक शंकरराव चव्हाण की हैं।

🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 18, 2020






