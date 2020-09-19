Photos Of Nayva Naveli Nanda Partying Falsely Shared As Shweta Bachchan

Photos of Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, partying are being shared with the misleading claims that the pictures show her mother Shweta Bachchan's partying life.

The images and the claim have been made viral after Shweta's mother and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said in the Parliament, "Due to some people, you can't tarnish the whole industry."

Jaya Bachchan's remarks followed allegations made by fellow actor and Rajya Sabha MP Ravi Kishan that Bollywood is full of drug users. "There is also drug addiction in the world of cinema. Several people are associated with it," Kishan said.

The posts feature multiple photos of young people partying. Some photos feature Nanda wearing a golden dress. One photo shows her wearing a black top and seated on a man's lap. Another photo shows her wearing a white top with jeans and posing for the camera.

The translated Bengali caption reads: Shweta_Bachchan's mother Jaya_Bachchan was distributing knowledge about drugs in Parliament two days ago !!









Fact Check

BOOM did a Google reverse search for the images of Nanda in the golden dress and found multiple news reports on Navya Naveli Nanda's 19th birthday party.

According to this Deccan Chronicle report, the pictures were clicked at Nanda's 19th birthday party in Manhattan which was also attended by Javed Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan.

On running the image of Navya wearing a black top, BOOM was directed to this article by Daily Bhaskar featuring the same photo.

The article also had the image of Nanda wearing a white top and posing for the camera.