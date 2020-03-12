Morphed Screenshots Of Aaj Tak Make False Claims About Coronavirus Cure

A set of two viral graphics claiming Hindi news channel Aaj Tak reported drinking tulsi and noni juice will help prevent the Novel Coronavirus, are false as the images are poorly photoshopped.



BOOM found multiple discrepancies in the fonts, timestamp, ticker of the viral screenshots and those that the channel actually uses and concluded that the images are fake.

Furthermore, the World Health Organisation has said nothing about the properties of tulsi or noni juice in fighting the virus.





The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. India has suspended all tourist visas till April 15, 2020 the people traveling back to the country from abroad can be quarantined for 14 days.

BOOM was tagged by a reader on the below graphics.



One of the two screenshots has been shared on Facebook with a caption that translates to the following: "Drinking tulsi will prevent coronavirus, WHO has released the information"









Fact Check

BOOM found the following discrepancies in the viral images:

1 - The font or text used in the two images are different and do not match the text used by Aaj Tak in its graphics.



2 - The shade of red used in the graphics is different in the two images.

3 - Corona is spelled incorrectly as 'Corono' in one of the photos.

4. The time stamp below Aaj Tak's logo is the same in both the graphics and the ticker remains static in both images.











We also compared the two images to an actual graphic run by the channel (see below) and found that they do not match.













