Morphed Image Of PM Modi And Amit Shah Viral With Misleading Claims

A morphed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah has surfaced on social media with many claiming that it is proof of how the two leaders have indulged in appeasement politics like Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The image shows PM Modi and Shah wearing Islamic skull caps and is viral with the narrative that the two leaders attended a religious festival. The photograph is doing the rounds with several netizens hitting back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters who have called out Banerjee for her alleged appeasement towards the minorities of the state. BOOM found that the photo has been edited to include the Islamic skull caps on PM Modi and Amit Shah.



The morphed photo has been captioned as, "This image is not for everyone. Those Bhakts who address our Mamata Banerjee as Mamata Begun, it is for them. There is one question for those people, why don't you give a moniker for these leaders as well. We do not hide and do something. Even you all could not hide this." (Original text in Bangla: এ-ই ছবিটি সবার জন্য নয়। সেই সমস্ত ভক্তের জন্য যারা বঙ্গমাতা মমতাকে মমতা বেগম বলতে পছন্দ করেন।তাদের কাছে প্রশ্ন এনাদের নাম গুলো আপনারাই দিন। আমরা কিছু লুকিয়ে করিনা করতেও চাইনা। লুকাতে পারলেন নাতো?)



The same image was viral on Twitter with a similar narrative.

You can do that... I m pretty sure about it bro... just by skullcap you can't say that's Muslim... Isn't it?? Good day Bro... pic.twitter.com/PVu9UpHUuD — Shaikh Farha (@17Shaikhfarha) March 17, 2020

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found that it has been morphed to include the religious skull caps.

The photograph was taken during PM Modi and Amit Shah's visit to former minister of Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley's house, after the latter's demise. The two leaders had visited the family to offer condolences. The same photograph has been uploaded to a News18 report on August 27, 2019, featuring images from the same day, 'PM Modi, Amit Shah Meet Arun Jaitley's Family to Offer Condolences'. The image was taken while the two leaders were leaving Jaitley's house. It was clicked by the news agency PTI.

The image has been captioned as, "PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah leave after paying their condolence to the family members of former finance minister late Arun Jaitley, at their residence in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)."





The image is also available in PTI Archive.





Prime Minister Modi also tweeted a few images from the same day.



Went to the residence of late Arun Jaitley Ji. Spent time with his family members.



Destiny took Arun Ji away from us too soon but the good work he has done for India will remain immortal. pic.twitter.com/fBOOLgdqaK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2019

Prime Minister Modi's edited images with headgear and Bohra caps were also viral, BOOM has debunked the claims. You can read here, here and here.



