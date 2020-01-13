Imagination Takes Flight: Unrelated Video Falsely Shared As Pilot Missing Runway

A video showing a trailer truck carrying an out-of-use Air India cargo aircraft stuck under a flyover in West Bengal's Durgapur town is being online with a caption that falsely claims the pilot mistook a highway for a runway.

The caption on social media claims the pilot of the aircraft, used by Indian Post, made the error to due heavy mist.



A image of the incident along with a 30-second-long video are viral on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter with captions that claims: "10/01/2020, In india DURGHAPUR WEST BENGAL Closer to the Airport there is a Motorway Due to heavy Mist PILOT MISTOOK THE MOTORWAY AS THE RUNWAY & LANDED THE FLIGHT & GOT STUCK UNDER THE BRIDGE😲😳😂😂"

BOOM received the same video on our WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111) asking us to verify the same.







The same video and photos are viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Viral on Twitter



In india DURGHAPUR WEST BENGAL

Closer to the Airport there is a Motorway

Due to heavy Mist

PILOT MISTOOK THE MOTORWAY AS THE RUNWAY & LANDED THE FLIGHT & GOT STUCK UNDER THE BRIDGE😲😳😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2AqGJs9yTh — राजपाल दूलर (@RPDULAR) January 7, 2020

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search with a screenshot from the video and found that the incident happened at National Highway 2 in Durgapur of West Burdwan district in West Bengal. A truck carrying a dilapidated Air India VT-EGG Boeing 737 cargo aircraft got stuck under the flyover.

A similar video was published by Hindustan Times. News reports citing ANI were published by India Today and The Telegraph did a story on the incident. Below is an excerpt from the article.



"The 3 am incident caused traffic disruption on the arterial Asansol-bound lane of the Calcutta-Delhi highway for over eight hours, with thousands of bystanders flocking to see the stranded Boeing 737. Police sources said the driver of the trailer had opted for the service road — where he got stuck — after it appeared to him that the height of the flyover over the main NH2 was low."

Moreover, The Telegraph also had a photo from another angle.















Asian News International had tweeted several photos taken from the spot.

West Bengal: A truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft has got stuck under a bridge in Durgapur. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jGXkOuTqHs — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019



