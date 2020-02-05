An image of a woman caught shoplifting in London is being falsely linked to the ongoing protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The image, which shows a woman lifting her burkha to prove there were no stolen goods hidden beneath it, are now being shared with false claims that the women protesters at Shaheen Bagh were caught being promiscuous.



Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is witnessing a unique protest led mainly by Muslim women against the new citizenship law that critics argue is discriminatory in nature.

The photograph was sent to BOOM's helpline number for verification.





The image was earlier viral, with a caption in Bangla which linked it to Shaheen Bagh protesters. The caption, when translated to English, reads as, "Shaheen Bagh taking the route of Jawaharlal Nehru University students. Cannot understand, what kind of protest is this."

(Original text in Banlga: "শাহীনবাগ এখন JNU এর পথ #অনুসরন শুরু করলো। এটা কোন ধরনের #প্রতিবাদ বুঝতে পারছি না। সংগৃহীত পোষ্ট)







You can see the post here. The post is archived here.



Also Read: Anti-CAA Protesters Bribed With Biryani And Other News You Almost Believed Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that the photo is originally of a woman who was caught trying to shoplift at a supermarket in London. According to a report in Telegraph , the incident occurred at a branch of the Asda supermarket chain in Dagenham, East London in August, last year. Two women were caught while stealing dozens of baby food packets worth £200. The women had reportedly hid them in their burkhas. They were apprehended by security guards, while trying to escape. It is not clear whether the women were Muslims or not as their identities were not revealed and news reports from the UK suggested the two women were accused of using a Muslim dress.

A video footage, taken by a fellow shopper shows them being caught red handed by the security staff. At one stage one of them pulls up the dress revealing her underwear and body to confirm that no more items were hidden beneath the burkha. The screen grab of that frame is viral on social media. The incident was reported on Metro, The Sun as well.