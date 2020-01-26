Anti-CAA Protesters Bribed With Biryani And Other News You Almost Believed

A viral video clip in which a protester at Lucknow's Ghanta Ghar (clock tower) appears to admit telling a reporter that women are being lured with 500 rupees and Biryani to participate in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), is false and misleading. BOOM found that the video has been maliciously cropped. When we checked the longer version of the video, we found that the woman seen in the video was talking about the allegations made by the Shia Waqf Board Chairman, Waseem Rizvi against anti-CAA protesters. Read more facts behind this claim here.





A 2012 photo showing two young children with posters that say 'massacre those who insult Islam' as part of a protest in Kolkata against a film, has resurfaced with a false claim that it was taken at an anti-CAA rally. The poster also clearly carries the name and address of the organisation, Aashiqan-e-Rasool Committee, 41, Alimuddin Street, Kolkata-16 (Bari Masjid) which organised the protest. BOOM a found that the committee was protesting against a film 'Innocence of Muslims', an anti-Islamic film, that was released in 2012. Read more facts behind this claim here.





A disturbing video of Indore Police beating miscreants in public view has resurfaced with claims that it is from Uttar Pradesh where anti-CAA protesters were taught a lesson for destroying public property. The video shows police taking turns to thrash lawbreakers as they cry for help. BOOM found that the footage is from 2015 where Indore policemen thrashed miscreants publicly to set an example and ensure no crime was committed in the city. Read the facts behind this claim here.





A screenshot of a circular claiming the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed that the word 'Hindu' should not be used in any official communication by the Chief Secretaries of states and union territories is false. BOOM contacted Joint Secretary- Administration Shri Prakash who confirmed the email was fake. Moreover, the letter has spelling and grammatical errors. Read all about this letter here.









A video showing Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa having a public spat with Swami Vachananda, a Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali seer, over the latter's push for cabinet posts for leaders from the community, is being falsely linked to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In the video the seer can be seen speaking in Kannada and the video is being shared with caption 'Karnataka chief minister got upset when the guru made anti-CAA remarks.' Click here to read what the seer actually said.











