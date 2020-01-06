JNU Violence: Unrelated Photos Of Sex Toys, Condoms Go Viral

Two unrelated photographs of sex toys and condoms are doing the rounds of social media with a false claim that they show items found at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) girls' hostel. The images are viral following a shocking attack on students and a few faculty members of JNU by unidentified assailants on Sunday evening.



The photos are being shared with a sarcastic caption that translates to "after the violence at JNU, here are the things found at the girls' hostel. Students here are blessed. Deeply saddened by seeing their books were torn apart."

(Translated from Hindi: #JNU में हुई #तोड़फोड़ के बाद #गर्ल्स हॉस्टल में #बिखरा हुआ #सामान #धन्य हैं यहां की स्टूडेंट। बहुत दुख हुआ इन लोगों की बुक्स देखकर सब फट गई है।)

Also read: Is This Anti-RSS Sign From The JNU Protests?

The photos are being shared following a violent attack on students by unidentified assailants on the evening of January 5, 2019. Shocking images and videos show the assailants were armed with sticks, iron rods and crude hammers and had covered their faces to hide their identities. For more about the incident, read here and here.



The social media posts can be seen below and archived versions can be accessed here and here.









Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search for the shared images. We found that the two photographs showing scattered condoms and dildos are old.

Image 1





The image was uploaded on an image sharing platform Imgur.com on February 1, 2018. The description of the photo states, "I inspect foreclosed homes and this is a room I walked into recently." While BOOM could not find any other credible source for the image, the link shows the photograph is old and is not related to Sunday's attack.



Also read: Kanhaiya Kumar's Morphed Image With Map Of Kashmir As Part Of Pakistan Resurfaces

Image 2





The photograph was found embedded with a four-year-old article published on Reddit. This photograph was also taken from imgur.com. A Reddit user with a username Reed_Himself had linked the photograph on the platform with an anecdote.

Image 3





A third image showing shattered glass from the glass doors of the entrance of a building is from JNU and is related to Sunday's mob attack.



The photo was published by Financial Express, Huffington Post, and The Statesman. The caption of the HuffPost reads: "A view of the shattered glass door of Sabarmati Hostel, JNU."







