Farmers' Protest: 2018 AAP Rally Video Viral As Delhi Chalo Protest

A two year old video of people alleging that they were offered money to participate in an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rally in Haryana has resurfaced with claims that it is from the ongoing farmers' protest.

The video shows two men speaking to a group of people who claim they are daily labourers from Bahadurgarh (Haryana). They further claim that almost 120 people had been brought to a rally in two buses in return of Rs 350 each, but the organisers later refused to pay them for the participation.

The video is viral as the farmers' stir gain momentum in north India. BOOM has debunked several social media posts and tweets which are doing the rounds to undermine the agitation.

According to reports, the meeting between the leaders of the farmers' union and agricultural ministry was inconclusive as the former demand a complete repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

The archived versions of the viral video can be seen here and here.













The video is viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Fact Check

BOOM broke the video into its keyframes and ran a reverse image search on a few of its frames. We found the same video which was uploaded to YouTube on 2018.

The video, uploaded on October 3, 2018, is titled as 'He tore Kejriwal's drum'.

The video can be seen below.

We then searched with relevant keywords and found some news reports featuring screenshots of the same video were used.





According to an InKhabar report, the incident took place in Hisar in Haryana on March 25, 2018.

An excerpt from the report reads, ''Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a rally in Hisar, Haryana on Sunday. Some alleged videos after the rally are going viral on social media, in which people wearing AAP T-shirts and caps are calling themselves labourers. The workers say that they were brought to the rally with the greed to give them food, tea-snacks and Rs. 350 per day, but now they are refused the payment.''

(Original report in Hindi: ''हरियाणा के हिसार में रविवार को आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के संयोजक और दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने रैली की थी. रैली के बाद के कथित कुछ वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं, जिनमें AAP की टी-शर्ट और टोपी पहने लोग खुद को मजदूर बता रहे हैं. मजदूरों का कहना है कि उन्हें खाना, चाय-नाश्ता और 350 रुपये दिहाड़ी देने का लालच देकर रैली में लाया गया लेकिन अब उन्हें पैसे देने में टालमटोल की जा रही है' |'')

A similar video, where participants can be seen wearing the same T-shirts provided by the AAP for the rally, was also tweeted out by news agency ANI on March 26, 2018.

#WATCH Labourers allege that they were promised Rs 350 each and food, to be present at Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's public rally in Haryana's Hisar yesterday but they neither got money nor food. pic.twitter.com/Qw9IJhp34w — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

A video report from March 26, 2018 by The Times Of India shows the same people as seen in the viral video.



Further, we found a March 2018 report by India Today, which mentioned about the incident. Meanwhile, in the same report, AAP's Haryana chief Naveen Jaihind denied the claims stating that the BJP made people wear AAP caps and asked them to interact in the viral videos.







