2018 Video Of Pro-Khalistan Rally In US Falsely Linked To Farmers Stir

A two-year-old video of a rally held in San Francisco, United State by a pro-Khalistan organisation has been revived, falsely linking it to the ongoing Delhi Chalo protests.

In the 51-seconds clip, one can see protesters wearing pro-Khalistan t-shirts and shouting slogans like ''गली गली में शोर है भारत माता चोर है'."

The viral clip has been revived as thousands of farmers, majorly from Punjab, have camped at the borders of Delhi with some entering the capital to protest against the three new farm bills passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party led central government. Leaders of various farmer unions have held repeated meetings with Narendra Tomar, the Agriculture minister and other leaders.

The clip is being shared with the caption which when translated reads, "By watching this video, you will understand what is the connection between the Kisan movement and the Khalistan movement and from where this movement is being conducted."

इस वीडियो को देखकर आपको समझ आ जायेगा कि किसान आंदोलन और खालिस्तान मूवमेंट में क्या कनेक्शन है और ये आंदोलन कहाँ से संचालित हो रहा है pic.twitter.com/EipzjFdS97 — Akash RSS (@Satynistha) December 3, 2020

(In Hindi - इस वीडियो को देखकर आपको समझ आ जायेगा कि किसान आंदोलन और खालिस्तान मूवमेंट में क्या कनेक्शन है और ये आंदोलन कहाँ से संचालित हो रहा है)

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the clip is being shared with the false claim

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral clip dates back to 2018 from San Francisco and is not linked to the ongoing farmers' protests.

We ran a search for a slogan heard in the video 'गली गली में शोर है भारत माता चोर है' and Facebook posts from 2018 carrying a longer version of same clip.

One can spot 'March For Freedom San Francisco written behind the t-shirts which show that the rally was held in the United States.

We ran a search for 'Proper Hotel' with results showing the location as San Francisco, United States.





BOOM has previously debunked misinformation around the farmers' protests with protesters being targeted with fake news and old Pro-Khalistan photos and videos being shared as recent.

#Thread🚨: Since the ongoing #FarmersProtests at the borders of Delhi, we have seen a flurry of Fake News and debunked misinformation around the protests. (1/n) 👇🏽 #FakeNews #BOOMFactCheck — BOOM Live (@boomlive_in) December 1, 2020





