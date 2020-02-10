False: Manoj Tiwari Tweeted 'We Are Losing Delhi Assembly Elections'

A screenshot of a tweet claiming to show Manoj Tiwari, president of the Bharatitya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit, admitted to losing assembly polls and blamed leaders from the party for the same, is fake and has been created using an app.



The screenshot of the fake tweet is viral with the claim that it was tweeted and deleted on February 7, 2020, a day prior to when the state went to the polls. The results of the election will be out on Tuesday (February 11, 2020)



The fake tweet reads, "We are losing Delhi assembly elections because our Delhi Leadership like Pravesh Verma , Harshavardhan & Ramesh Bidhuri are working against party . Inki dushmani mujhse hai (They have enmity with me)"





Click here to view, and here for an archive.



The viral image was shared by a Facebook page named FekuExpress with the caption, "Tweet deleted later". The post has gained around 182 shares and one thousand shares while writing the article.

A Twitter handle "Aggressive Aam Aadmi" had shared the fake screenshot on Twitter on February 8, 2020, with the caption, "Why was this tweet deleted? @ManojTiwariMP"





Click here to view, and here for an archive.

Also Read: No, The BJP Is Not Distributing Blankets To People Faking Disabilties

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral screenshot of Tiwari's tweet is fake and was created using an app named 'Fake Tweeter'.

BOOM checked Tiwari's Twitter timeline and did not find any such tweet. We also performed a advanced Twitter search using @ManojTiwariMP and we did not find any replies to any deleted tweet by Tiwari on the date mentioned in the screenshot. We also looked for archives of the tweet but did not find any.



We installed the 'Fake Tweeter' app and created our own fake tweet using Tiwari's Twitter handle name (@ManojTiwariMP) and his profile picture. The fake tweet generated using the app showed that the profile pictures of the accounts that liked the tweet shown in the viral image and our fake tweet match.

One can spot in the BOOM created tweet that the accounts that have liked the tweet are same in the viral screenshot which shows that it was created using the app.















