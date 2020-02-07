No, The BJP Is Not Distributing Blankets To People Faking Disabilties

Claim

Video being shared as the Bharatiya Janata Party staging the distribution of blankets to people faking disabilties. The post is captioned with: "#BJP distributing blankets to the disabled people, before turning off the camera the disabled walked away."

Fact

BOOM was able to ascertain that the video is not from any political party led drive and that the man receiving the blanket was not faking his disability. The video is from Uttar Pradesh where a local NGO distributed blankets to those with partial and full disabilities in January 2020. Ramesh Singh, the differently-abled person seen in the video sitting on the wheelchair, confirmed to BOOM that he has a 40 percent locomotor disability. While Singh does not use a wheelchair, he was complying with the NGO's request that everybody receiving blankets sit in the wheelchair. BOOM had debunked this story earlier this month when it was viral with similar claims connected to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).