Fake Rate Card For Marrying Non-Muslim Women Revived

A dubious flyer offering cash incentives to Muslim men for marrying outside their religion has been revived on social media. BOOM debunked the same rate card in June 2017, when Times Now had falsely reported it as true. The rate card, which has several red flags indicating it is fake, has existed online as far back as 2012.



BOOM received the below graphic on its WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111) from several readers.

The graphic lists cash incentives for marrying Hindus women of different castes like Brahmin, Kshatriya and also for marrying other non-Muslim women such as Christian, Sikh and Buddhist women.



















The flyer reads, "in the name of allah........most merciful. most beneficiary Oh !!! Muslims asalamalakum We the students of Muslim Youth Forum give a call to you...to indulge yourself in 'LOVE JIHAD MISSION FOR UNIVERSAL AND GLOBAL ISLAM' LOVE is not a Crime and Jihad is Allah's Work.... You are ordered and requested to bring more and more non-muslim girls to our great faith 'ISLAM' Hindu Sikh and Christian girls are most welcome Your efforts will be generously rewarded as well...."





FACT-CHECK

BOOM had previously fact-checked Times Now when it ran the same old and fake WhatsApp forward to substantiate a larger story about how Islamic terrorist group ISIS is converting Hindus in Kerala. The channel ran a series of stories in June 2017, as "Super Exclusive" alleging radical Islamization entrapping young Hindus through academic coaching centers in Kasargod, Kerala, in which Times Now also showed the fake rate card.

A simple Google search of the phrase 'Love Jihad rate card' reveals that the same message has been in existence as early as 2012 and has been doing the rounds as a WhatsApp forward.

We also found multiple news reports by mainstream news outlets that have reported about it in the past, for example, this Hindustan Times report from 2014 that raises questions about its authenticity, and this report by ABP News that debunks the flyer as fake.

Additionally, the use of a logo in the flyer is of Hezbollah - a Shia Islamist militant group and political party based in Lebanon, whereas the image lists the postal addresses of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bangalore, Kozhikode and Chennai.

Hezbollah Logo





Hezbollah Logo used in WA forward





