Dilip Ghosh Tweets Photo From Bihar As West Bengal Farmers Supporting BJP

Dilip Ghosh, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal tweeted a photo from Bihar showing paddy saplings arranged to spell 'BJP' and 'Modi' and falsely claimed that the image showed farmers of West Bengal extending their gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The photo is being shared in the backdrop of the contentious agricultural reform bills that were passed in the Rajya Sabha with voice voting on September 21, 2020, and the massive protests by farmers, farmer unions and agricultural activists against these bills.

The photo was tweeted with the caption, "Picture taken from Puntor Village of Kumarganj assembly (Dakshin Dinajpur). Farmers of Bengal, extending their gratitude towards Hon'ble Prime Minister... #BJP4Farmers"

Picture taken from Puntor Village of Kumarganj assembly (Dakshin Dinajpur).



Farmers of Bengal, extending their gratitude towards Hon'ble Prime Minister...#BJP4Farmers pic.twitter.com/K3yPEgqfvY — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) October 6, 2020

FACT-CHECK

We performed a reverse image search using Google which results showed that the photo is from Kaimur district in Bihar and not from West Bengal.

The search results showed that the photo was dated July 12, 2020, and taken in in Kaimur district of Bihar. The caption of the PTI news agency photo in this outlook article reads, "Farm workers put bunches of paddy saplings in a formation that reads "BJP MODI", ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, in Kaimur district of Bihar."

Outlook photo gallery article

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation around the farmer protest, like an unrelated photo from a 2017 Rajasthan protest was falsely shared as recent farmer protests in Haryana.

