Claims Around Chhapaak And Other News You Almost Believed

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been surrounded by misinformation following the actress' visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi to express solidarity with students who were injured in a mob attack on January 5. Right-wing website Swarajya published a misleading article with claims that the film's makers changed the name of the acid attacker in the film to hide his Muslim identity. Read the details here.

In fact, BOOM also watched the film and debunked multiple other false narratives surrounding the movie. Read the facts here.





Former Infosys director and private equity investor Mohandas Pai posted an image of Communist Party leader Sitaram Yechury from 1977 where he is seen reading out a memorandum by the varsity students to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The image has a text claiming that Yechury was reading out an apology letter, after being forced to resign as JNU Student Union President by Gandhi in 1975.

BOOM found that the photograph was taken in September,1977 when the students demanded Gandhi's resignation and Yechury was reading out the same to her. Read all the facts behind this claim here.









A set of two images purporting to show that JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was faking a hand injury, is false. BOOM found that one of the images had been flipped to falsely claim that Ghosh was photographed with different hands being bandaged on two different occasions. Read more details around this false claim here.









Several Twitter users shared a video accusing JNU ex-student Umar Khalid of shouting anti-Hindu slogans while protesting against the violence that took place at the varsity. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, spokesperson of the Delhi Unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, shared an 18-second long clip claiming that students in Mumbai raised slogans "Hinduo se Aazadi". However the facts are different than what is stated in the claim. Click here to find out.









A viral video clip which claims to show footage of the drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasim Soleimani, is false. The video is originally a footage from a mobile video game titled 'AC-130 Gunship Simulator: Special Ops Squadron'. The developer of the game, Byte Conveyor Studio, released this footage on YouTube. Read more details about the game here.









Durex, a condom brand of Reckitt Benckiser (RB), distanced itself from a viral poster earlier this week. The poster stated that the company's condoms offered better protection than the Delhi Police. The company's creative team is known for posting funny posters with captions of cheeky remarks as its way of online marketing. However, the company has distanced itself from this particular instance, and states that the poster is not their doing. Read all the details here.



























