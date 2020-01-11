Who Offers Better 'Protection' Than Delhi Police? Not Us, Says Durex

Durex, a condom brand of Reckitt Benckiser (RB), has distanced itself from a viral poster which states that the company's condoms offers better protection than the Delhi Police. The company's creative team is known for posting funny posters with captions of cheeky remarks as its way of online marketing. But the company has distanced itself from this particular instance, and states that the poster is not their doing.

The poster that went viral on social media targets Delhi Police, who have faced flak for their alleged inaction when it came to protecting students from masked vandals who entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the night of January 5, and beat up some college students and damaged property.



The poster can be seen below. It has the caption, "Better Protection Than Delhi Police", along with the Durex logo in the bottom-right corner and the hashtag '#ShameOnDelhiPolice'.











Interestingly, many of their legitimate tweets are along the lines of their advertisements below:









The poster as above is viral on Twitter, with social media users believing the poster is a part of their advertising campaign.





Editor of Lallantop, Saurabh Dviwedi too tweeted this, only later to delete it and issued an apology.





The poster is viral on Facebook as well.







Durex, through its official Twitter handle, has refuted these claims, stating that the company is not affiliated with the advertisement.







RB had not issued any posts or insertion in the social media linking Durex with recent agitation. Individuals have used images of Durex brands on their own volition. — Durex India (@DurexIndia) January 10, 2020





BOOM has reached out to the company for a comment and will update when they respond.