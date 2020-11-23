2019 Photo Falsely Shared As Ashok Gehlot Bursting Crackers On Diwali

A 2019 photo showing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot celebrate Diwali with his family members by lighting sparklers (phuljadi) is being shared falsely claiming that he lit crackers this Diwali despite imposing a firecracker ban in the state.

Several states including Rajasthan imposed a ban on the sale or lighting of firecrackers ahead of Diwali (November 14, 2020) on account of alarming levels of air pollution and a high number of COVID-19 cases.



The photo is being shared in the backdrop of the Gehlot's government imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on a shopkeeper if he/she is found selling any kind of firecrackers and a penalty of Rs 2000 for a person found using or allowing any kind of fireworks.

In the viral photo, Gehlot can be seen holding a light phuljhadi in his hand standing with other members of his family who are also seen holding phuljhadis.



This photo is being shared taking a sarcastic jibe at the chief minister that he requested America to make crackers that release oxygen on burning them and pointing out that meanwhile citizens were being arrested for bursting crackers in the state.

The caption when translated reads, "Mr. Ashok Gehlot Ji had requested from America to make a firecracker that releases oxygen on burning and America has made only for Ashok Gehlot ji a firecracker in India which releases oxygen on burning leaving the same oxygen-rich firecracker. Ashok Gehlot ji has made it a crime to burst firecrackers in their state. Many children were arrested for burning firecrackers. Their father paid his children back home from the police station after paying hefty fines...."

(In Hindi - श्रीमान अशोक गहलोत जी ने अमेरिका से रिक्वेस्ट किया था कि वह ऐसा पटाखा बनाएं जो जलाने पर ऑक्सीजन छोड़े और अमेरिका ने पूरे भारत में सिर्फ अशोक गहलोत जी को एक ऐसा पटाखा बना कर दिया जो जलाने पर ऑक्सीजन छोड़ता है उसी ऑक्सीजन युक्त पटाखे को छोड़ते हुए अशोक गहलोत जी और हां अशोक गहलोत जी ने अपने राज्य में पटाखा छोड़ने पर अपराध बना दिया है कई बच्चों को पटाखा जलाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया उनके पिता ने भारी-भरकम जुर्माना देकर अपने बच्चों को पुलिस स्टेशन से वापस घर लाए हालांकि सुनने में आ रहा है कि जब अमेरिका ने अशोक गहलोत से ऑक्सीजन युक्त पटाखे का पैसा मांगा तब अशोक)





On searching on Facebook with the same caption, we found that the photo was being shared with the false claim.

FACT-CHECK

We performed a reverse image search using Google and ran a keyword search which search results showed that the viral image is from October 2019, of Ashok Gehlot celebrating Diwali with his family.

Gehlot had posted the same viral photo on Instagram last year with the caption, "Celebrated #Diwali with #family #diwalicelebration"

The same photo was posted by Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot on October 28, 2019, on Twitter. Vaibhav can also be seen standing in the viral photo.

BOOM has previously debunked old videos showing politicians bursting firecrackers falsely shared as recent on this year's Diwali.

