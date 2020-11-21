2016 Video Viral As Diwali Celebrations By The Indian Navy

A video from the 2016 International Fleet Review held at Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh is viral with a false claim that it shows the Indian Navy putting up a show for Diwali celebrations in 2020.

The 15-second video shows a fleet of illuminated ships with a firework display, with a soundtrack edited into the background.

The video is viral with the claim that the Indian Navy illuminated its ships and conducted a fireworks display to celebrate the festival of Diwali. It is viral with the caption, 'Indian Navy celebrating Diwali.'



The video is also viral on Twitter with the same caption.



Indian Navy celebrating Diwali 😍 pic.twitter.com/g0qEA9XIkJ — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@Ghani_Bewdi) November 15, 2020

FACT CHECK



A reverse image search on several keyframes of the video directed us to a Times Of India article titled 'Show of maritime might at International Fleet Review' dated February 4, 2016. The International Fleet Review, organised by the Indian Navy, is a ceremonial inspection of naval warships by the supreme commander of the armed forces, the President. The theme for the 2016 International Fleet Review was 'United through Oceans.'

The images from the video are a part of the display that happened in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.





Images of the ships decorated with lights are similar to the ones in the viral video.





Several reports of the event have been published in India Today and Economic Times which have similar images.

Prime Minister Modi attended the international fleet review and the ships decorated with lights, as seen in the viral video, can be seen from the mark of 31:00 minutes onwards in the video on his channel.



A. Bharat Bhushan Babu, Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence had January 31, 2016 posted images from rehearsals of the event An archive of the tweet is available here.

Some pics of International Fleet Review rehearsals. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/UQeG4waPm8 — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 31, 2016

