"We Continue To Support Farmers Protest": AIKSCC Denies Withdrawal

The national working group of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee has refuted the claims of the organisation dissociating itself from the ongoing Farmers' protest. Several news channels had reported of the protests being called off after the January 26 violence that unfolded in Delhi on the sidelines of the tractor parade taken out by protesting farmers.

Reiterating its support to the protests against the three Farm Laws passed last year, the working group of the AIKSCC issued a statement on January 28, saying, "The National Working Group of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), its highest decision making body, unequivocally repeats, reiterates and places on record that it stands firmly, resolutely and unwaveringly with and in support of the ongoing Farmers' Protest at Delhi and rest of India. There is no question of AIKSCC disassociating itself from the ongoing protest and movement. It is noted with regret that some media channels are wrongly reporting that AIKSCC has withdrawn support to the Farmers' Protest - nothing can be further from the truth."

The pan-India body AIKSCC comprises of over 250 farmer organisations and was formed in 2017. The committee, in its January 28 statement mentions that it 'stands shoulder to shoulder with the farmers movement and any attempt by any quarter to spin any counter/alternative narrative amounts to sabotaging the ongoing historic movement of farmers'.

The claims of AIKSCC dissociating itself from the protests have been afloat ever since the tractor parade taken out by protesting led to widespread violence in Central Delhi's ITO and other areas. The farmers had entered the Red Fort premises at around 2.30 pm on January 26 and hoisted their flag. Violent clashes between the farmers and police personnel resulted in several injuries on both sides. One farmer also lost his life allegedly after his tractor overturned near ITO.

Delhi police have detained 200 people and issued notices to 20 farm leaders including Yogendra Yadav, Balbeer S Rajewal for breaching the agreement with them over the tractor rally.

Meanwhile, Republic TV on January 27, tweeted a report with a caption reading 'All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee pulls out of protests after Republic Day violence. Read latest updates here -'.

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee pulls out of protests after Republic Day violence. Read latest updates here - https://t.co/wTQ9E3GRSO — Republic (@republic) January 27, 2021

BOOM contacted the AIKSCC and a member of the committee shared with us the statement issued by them regarding the farmers protest.





The AIKSCC member also told us that the group that has withdrawn support is Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan led by VM Singh.

But a Hindustan Times report published on January 27 quoted Avik Saha, AIKSCC national secretary saying, "AIKSCC has not withdrawn support to the farmers' agitation as stated by AIKSCC ex-convenor VM Singh to a section the media. VM Singh has no authority to issue such a statement."

Other news reports state that two farmer unions - Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and Bharatiya Kisan Union's Bhanu faction - had on Wednesday announced that they were withdrawing support from the ongoing protest in wake of Republic Day violence. BOOM has not been able to independently confirm these reports.