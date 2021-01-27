Delhi Police Claim Farmers Broke Trust, Avoids Questions On Deep Sidhu

A day after violence erupted at the tractor rallies organised by protesting farmers, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava addressed the media about the aftermath.

Here are five key points from the press conference:

Farmers Broke Trust: Delhi Police



Shrivastava said that farmers and union leaders had broken the trust placed on them. Holding the leaders responsible for the violence, Shrivastava said that legal action will be taken against them.

Shrivastava said that three routes were decided for the rallies to be held between 12 pm and 5 pm. He further claimed that farmer union leaders promised to ensure no violence occurred and that no more than 5000 tractors would be allowed.

"On 25 January evening we got to know that they will not keep the promise. Some miscreants gave provocative speeches from stage. Satnam Singh Pannu gave provocative speeches. Darshan Pal Singh also didn't stick to the route," Shrivastava said.

Criminal cases against leaders

The Delhi Police has detained 200 people, have filed 25 FIRs and named 37 farmer leaders including Medha Patkar, Buta Singh, Yogendra Yadav and Rakesh Tikait, Shrivastava said.

The FIRs have been registered under various IPCs. These include attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, assault of public servants and spread of infectious diseases.

Shrivastava added that 19 people have been arrested while 50 people have been detained.

Delhi Police Acted With Restraint: Shrivastava

Putting the blame squarely on the protestors, Shrivastava said that the Delhi Police behaved responsibily to ensure no loss of life and injuries.

"Police maintained restraint despite having all options to control violence. We followed the option to prevent any loss of life. 394 policemen suffered injuries and some have been admitted to ICUs," Shrivastava said. He added that several properties had also been damaged.

Delhi Police To Use Facial Recognition Technology

Shrivastava stated that the police will be using facial recognition technology to identify the perpatrators of violence. He added that CCTV footage from the the areas affected by the violence will also be analysed.

Shrivastava also alleged that 308 Twitter accounts were created from Pakistan to ferment trouble during the tractor rallies.



Police Avoids Addressing Question on Deep Sidhu



Actor Deep Sidhu was present at the Red Fort when it was breached by protestors. However, when asked about what action will be taken against those at the Red Fort, Shrivastava avoided naming anyone. Stating that the police views the incident at Red Fort with seriousness, Shrivastava said that strict action will be taken against accused.

When asked specifically about Deep Singh Sidhu, Shrivastava reiterated his stance that action will be taken against all accused before walking off the press conference.

