Chinese Apps Ban: Here Are Your Alternatives To TikTok, CamScanner

On June 29, the Indian government announced a ban on 59 mobile apps using servers in China citing concerns about risk to data security. The ban comes on the heels of the rising tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. The Ministry of Information Technology issued a press release that said the move was made in the interest of Indian users whose data might have been transmitted to servers outside the country.



Some of the 59 apps were the most widely used in the Indian cyberspace. Several users took to social media seeking alternative apps that can serve their needs.

So here are some reliable alternatives to the banned apps. This list is indicative and not exhaustive. You can write to us (assist@boomlive.in) about other alternative apps and we will add them to the list.

Banned App: CamScanner

Type: Scan docs into clear and sharp image

Alternatives for iOS and Android: Adobe Scanner, Microsoft Office Lens, Zoho Scanner by Indian software corporation Zoho.

Banned Apps: YouCam makeup,Wonder Camera,SelfieCity, Sweet Selfie, BeautyPlus, Meitu

Type: Edit images, add effects, filters and more while taking self selfies and pictures.

Alternatives: Snow, B612 developed by South Korean software company Snow Inc, Snapseed owned by Google. Facetune is another popular alternative owned by Jerusalem headquartered Lighttricks.

Banned Apps: UC Browser, DU Browser, Apus Browser, CM Browser

Type of app: Fast, safe mobile browsers

Alternatives for Android and iOS: Google Chrome, Brave



Banned Apps: ShareIt, Xender

Type: Files sharing via mobile devices.

Alternatives: ShareAll is a great alternative developed by an Indian Delhi-based start-up for Android users, Files by Google works for Android and iOS.

Banned App: ES File Explorer

Type: File management app which gives you access to cloud storage, easy phone to computer transfer via FTP or LAN.

Alternatives: Files by Google for Android, Documents by Ukraine based Readle corporation for iOS.

Banned App: VivaVideo, VMate

Type: Video editing apps

Alternatives for iOS and Android: KineMaster by KineMaster Corp headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, and PowerDirector app by Taiwanese based company Cyberlink work well with iOS and Android both. Though iOS users always have the alternative of using the inhouse iMovies app.

Banned Apps: Clash of Kings, Mobile Legends

Type: Gaming apps

Alternatives for iOS and Android: Empires and allies, developed by an American gaming company might be old, having first launched in 2011, but its still a great strategy game you can play with friends. Another great android battle game is Marvel Super War.

Banned Apps: TikTok, Kwai, Helo, Likee, Vigo video, Bigo Live

Type: Video microblogging

Alternatives for iOS and Android: ShareChat, Triller are great alternatives to Tiktok. Roposo is a great video-sharing social media platform, owned by an Indian company. Dubmash, which lets you lip-sync to short audio clips from sounds ranging from hit songs to your favourite series is based in Germany.

Banned App: DU battery saver

Type: Battery saver

Alternatives: Avast Cleanup & Boot is great for android phones, Coconut Battery is good for iOS, and Battery HD by smallte.ch works on android as well as iOS.



Banned App: DU recorder

Type: Screen recorder.

Alternatives: Screen Recorder - No Ads is developed by Vietnamese based developers Kimcy929 and works well for Android.

Banned App: Vault-Hide Photos and Videos

Type: Password protected app to store photos and videos

Alternatives for Android and iOS: Private Photo Vault by US-based Legendary Software Labs LLC will keep your photos and videos password protected. Folder Lock will help secure other files, and wallets as well.

Banned App: Shein, ROMWE Club Factory

Type: Shopping apps

Alternatives: Lots of Indian alternatives are available for shopping apps. Limeroad, Ajio IndiaMart, PatymMall can satiate your shopping and apparel needs.



