No, Photo Does Not Show Hindu Family Embracing Islam In Rajasthan

A photograph of a Hindu family from Bangladesh which recently converted to Islam is circulating on social media with a false claim that it shows five members embracing Islam in India's Rajasthan.

BOOM found that the image is from Bangladesh from December, 2021, where five members of a Hindu family were photographed after embracing Islam.

The caption with the image in Hindi translates to, "Alhamdulillah.!! five Hindu people from the same family denounced Hinduism today in Rajasthan and embraced Islam, may Allah bless their families."

(Original caption In Hindi: Alhamdulillah.!! राजस्थान में आज एक ही परिवार के पाँच हिन्दू लोगो ने हिन्दू धर्म छोड कर इस्लाम धर्म अपना लिया ,,अल्लाह इनके परिवार में बरकत अता फरमां.!!)





Fact Check

We noticed a watermark of the photographer present in the bottom left corner of the viral photo which reads "Hasan aiob বিচিত্র বাংলা BB". Taking a cue from this, we searched with these keywords on YouTube. The search led us to a video uploaded on a Bangladesh-based YouTube channel on December 7, 2021. The video shows the same people who can be seen in the viral photo with a caption in Bengali which translates to, "Five members from the same family have converted from Hinduism to Islam together. Hasan aiob."

Further, we also found the Facebook page and profile link of Hasan Aiob, who clicked the image. We noticed Hasan Aiob posted the same photo on December 8, 2021 with a Bengali caption, "5 members of the same family in Madhabadi, Narsingdi left Hinduism and converted to Islam. Details on the YouTube channel."





The YouTube video can be seen below. The family members can be heard saying that they embraced Islam out of their will and not out of any external pressure.

The incident was also reported on local Bangladeshi news outlets such as The Narsingdi Times and Eye News BD. According to the reports, the incident happened at Madhabadi, Narsingdi district in Bangladesh.

Additionally, BOOM Bangladesh reached out to journalist Hasan Aiob, who confirmed to the team that he clicked the image and the incident is from Bangladesh and not from India.

(Additional Reporting: Ameer Shakir, BOOM Bangladesh)

