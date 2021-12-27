Old Video Of Farooq Abdullah Singing Bhajan Viral With False Claims

An old video of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah singing a bhajan has been shared on social media as recent with netizens taking a dig on his political affiliation after the abrogation of Article 370 in the state.

The video shows Abdullah singing a bhajan dedicated to lord Rama and Krishna.

The video has been shared on Facebook with a caption in Hindi, "Great change in Farooq Abdullah after abrogation of Article 370." The same text is edited and placed on the video to take a jibe at Abdullah. (Original text in Hindi: धारा 370 हटाने के बाद फारूक अब्दुल्ला में अद्भुत तब्दीली) BOOM found that the video is available online since 2009. Click here to watch the video.





The same video has been shared on Facebook with the same claims.





Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search using keyframes taken from the video and found the video is available online since 2009.

The longer versions of videos of Abdullah singing devotional songs dedicated to Hindu gods were posted on YouTube and Facebook in 2018. Convicted godman Asaram Bapu also can be seen in the video.



Taking cue from this, we did a keyword search and found a 10 minute 59 seconds video uploaded on YouTube channel named "satsangamrit" on September 11, 2009. The video was titled as, "Asaram Ji Bapu -Dr Farukh Abdulla ki prarthna". From 24 seconds onwards Abdulla starts singing the devotional song.

Description of the video reads, "Dr Farukh Abdulla at jammu satsang 28 April 2001".





BOOM has not been able to verify when the event had taken place, however we can confirm that it was organised before August 5, 2019, when Union Minister Amit Shah introduced the proposal for nullifying Article 370 in Parliament.

In November, 2021, Abdullah speaking to media persons in Delhi said "If normalcy is to be brought in Kashmir, then Article 370 has to be reinstated."

