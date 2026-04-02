Video Of Amit Shah Supporting Pakistan’s Mediation In US-Iran War Is Deepfake

A video claiming to show Union Home Minister Amit Shah commenting on Pakistan’s mediation in the ongoing US-Iran conflict is a deepfake.

In the video, Shah is purportedly heard saying that if Pakistan succeeds in mediating the ongoing US–Iran war, it would ultimately be a success for India.

BOOM found the video is digitally altered with an AI-generated voice-over. In his original speech, Shah was speaking about Naxalism and lauding the government’s efforts to eliminate it in the country.

The Claim

In the 43-seconds viral video, Shah appears to make remarks about Pakistan being part of “Undivided India” (Akhand Bharat) and claims that if it succeeds in mediating the US-Iran war, it would be a win for India. He is also heard calling Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir an “enemy,” adding that India knows how to deal with its enemies.

Verified X handle @InsiderWB posted the video with the caption, "Breaking Amit Shah explodes in the Indian parliament, "Whatever India has done or not done, does not matter because Pakistan is supposed to be a part of India. If Pakistan gets successful in mediation, it's ultimately a win for India.""

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

The X handle @InsiderWB has consistently shared pro-Pakistan deepfake videos of Indian officials since Operation Sindoor. BOOM has also debunked several deepfakes peddled by the handle linked to the ongoing US-Iran war. Read here.

What We Found: Viral Video Is A Deepfake

1. No such speech by Amit Shah praising Pakistan's meditation: The video has the date timestamp - March 30, 2026, with the time mentioned 18:06. Taking a cue, we ran a keyword search and found the Lok Sabha speech streamed live on YouTube by Shah’s official channel. However, there is no instance in the full speech where Shah mentions Pakistan or any mediation in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

A snippet from the original video at the 18:06 mark on March 30, 2026, which also appears in the viral post, was posted on X by Shah’s official handle and can be viewed below.

Shah’s speech in the Lok Sabha focused on ending Naxalism in the country. The details of the Union Home Minister’s address on March 30, 2026, are available on the Press Information Bureau website.

2. AI Detector Tools Flag Manipulation: For further confirmation, we tested the video using multiple AI detection tools, including Hiya and Deepfake-o-Meter. These tools analysed both the visuals and audio through various AI detection models and flagged signs of artificial manipulation in the viral video.







