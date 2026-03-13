US–Iran Crisis: Deepfakes Of Indian Leaders Supporting Israel Surface

As the military conflict between Iran and US-Israel forces entered its third week, there has been a surge of deepfake videos featuring Indian government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The deepfakes appear to show India's alleged anti-Iran stand in the West Asian conflict.

@InsiderWB and the Deepfake Campaign Targeting Indian Officials

Pro Pakistan X handle @InsiderWB shared multiple of these AI generated videos between March 12-13, 2026, appearing to show PM Narendra Modi and other senior government officials, including military personnel. The videos show the leaders openly take a strong stand against Iran and supporting Israel.

The handle has been sharing doctored media since the India-Pakistan conflict in 2025. BOOM tracked the account and found at least 10 instances where the handle circulated AI generated deepfakes of Indian political leaders, military officials and other influential figures to push false claims about the Indian government and armed forces.

The account is currently withheld in India following a legal demand.

Video of Modi Calling Iran a 'Terrorist Nation'

The deepfake appears to show Modi calling Iran a terrorist regime and saying that India stands with Israel in the ongoing war. The footage also shows him allegedly stating that both Israel and Iran share the same aspiration to expand beyond their borders, while threatening Pakistan and Iran from the podium of the ongoing NXT Summit 2026.

BOOM found that the original video report by news agency ANI and live stream of Modi’s speech from March 12, 2026, does not have any such remarks in his address.





Video of MoIB Joint Secretary Announcing Jail Term for Supporting Iran

Another video shared by the handle shows Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, C Senthil Rajan, allegedly warning social media users against spreading “Iranian propaganda” and claiming that a 10-year jail term would be imposed over posts related to Israel. In the video, Senthil appears to say that the ministry has arrested several users for sharing pro-Iran claims about an alleged US led attack on an Iranian school, adding that courts have sentenced them to five years in jail.

BOOM found the original press conference held on March 12, 2026, where no such statement was issued by Senthil on behalf of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.





Video of Indian Army Major General Provoking Against Neighbouring Countries

The X handle further shared deepfakes of Indian military personnel in line with a misinformation narrative that portrays India as leaning toward the US–Israel alliance. In one post, the handle shared a video of Major General CS Mann allegedly saying that India is fully cooperating with Israel and the US against the “terrorist Iranian regime.”

The content of the purported speech is similar to the deepfake footage of Modi, with Mann also speaking about shared India-Israel interests and ambitions to expand beyond borders, while challenging neighbouring countries.

BOOM found the original speech - a byte of Mann from July 2025, in which he was speaking about eliminating Chinese parts from military components. Mann did not make any comments about the Israel Iran issue as shown in the manipulated version.

Video of IAF Squadron Leader Seeking Permission to Fight Iran

The deepfake of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Squadron Leader Ankita, appears to show her urging the government, on behalf of female IAF pilots, to allow them to join the fight against what she describes as the “Islamic threat” of Iran. In the footage, the officer can also be heard referring to teaching Iran a lesson similar to Operation Sindoor and claiming that the IAF would avenge Israel.

In the original video report by news agency ANI, the IAF Squadron Leader can be heard speaking about flying operations.

Tests conducted using AI voice detection tools such as Hiya and Resemble AI also indicated that the videos had been manipulated using AI.

After Operation Sindoor, BOOM reported on the continued spread of disinformation targeting India on X. The report can be read here.

Deepfake News Bulletin Featuring Palki Sharma

Since the conflict escalated, BOOM has debunked multiple false claims and AI-generated visuals alleging that India leaked sensitive information to the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

Journalist Kavish Aziz shared a deepfake of journalist Palki Sharma, that appeared to amplify the debunked false claim. The post has since been deleted, after Aziz was called out by users.

The original video was traced to Firstpost’s official YouTube channel, where it was uploaded on March 10, 2026. A review of the programme shows that Sharma did not speak about the viral false claim. Tests using multiple AI voice detection tools, including Hiya and Resemble AI, indicated that the footage is a deepfake and not an authentic news bulletin.



