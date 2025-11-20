Video Does Not Show Jaipur To Delhi Gen Z Rally Against 'Vote Chori'

A video of a large torchlight rally is being shared online with a false claim that it shows Indian Gen Z marching against alleged vote theft and the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The posts also claim that the march went from Jaipur to Delhi and was organised by young people across the country.

BOOM found the claim to be false. The video actually shows a torchlight vigil held in Jaipur in September 2025 in memory of children who died in a school roof collapse accident.

The Claim

An X user shared the video with the caption, "Jaipur to Delhi Indian Gen Z slogans 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod', 'Vote Chor BJP'". (sic) The slogan has been coined by the Indian National Congress party which has levelled allegations of vote theft in various elections by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in collusion with the Election Commission of India.

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

When a user asked X's AI chatbot Grok about the location of the protest, the chatbot incorrectly said the video shows a nighttime march from Jaipur to Delhi by Indian Gen Z shouting slogans against PM Modi.

What We Found: Video Shows Justice March In Rajasthan

1. Video From September 2025: We broke the video into keyframes and searched them with Google Lens. The search led to an X post from September 25, 2025, carrying the same video uploaded by a user named Premraj Meena, who said the visuals show a march in support of Naresh Meena in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

2. Torchlight Vigil Over School Roof Collapse Tragedy: A related Hindi keyword search led us to a post with a similar video, uploaded on September 25, 2025, from the verified X handle of Rajasthan politician Naresh Meena. Meena shared the video saying the rally was held in Jaipur in memory of the children who died in the Piplodi Government School roof collapse in Jhalawar district earlier this year.

News outlet NDTV Rajasthan also published an article on September 25, 2025, reporting that Meena demanded 50 lakh rupees in compensation for the victims' families, held a hunger strike for 14 days, and had organised the rally from Triveni Nagar Square to Gurjar Ki Thadi in Jaipur.

3. Geolocation Of The Video: We matched (see below) a clearer version of the clip with Google Street View images from the rally route in Jaipur, Rajasthan.











