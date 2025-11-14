Video Of CDS Chauhan Accusing BJP Of Misusing Army Is Altered

A video appearing to show Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misusing the Indian Army and talking about the Bharatiya Janata Party's "expected loss" in the Bihar assembly elections, is altered and fake.

BOOM found the original speech, where Chauhan adressed a gathering in Chandigarh on November 9, 2025. He did not make any such comments about the Indian Army nor the BJP.

In the viral 40 second clip, Chauhan can be heard talking about the BJP’s expected loss at the Bihar assembly polls, accusing Modi of always considering the Indian Army as the "concubine of his party". The army chief also appears to accept that he instructed his soldiers to spread slogans against Modi during the Bihar elections.

The near perfect lip-sync in the doctored video indicates an AI voice clone and lip-sync AI technology was used to alter the original video.

The Claim

An X handle posted the video with the caption, "Indian CDS Anil Chohan slams center government, A professional army always fights for their country but ever since PM Modi came into power, he always considered the Indian army as the concubine of his political party, this is exactly why we opposed the saffronization of the Indian army."

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Viral Video Is Altered

1. News Report: We ran a keyword search and found no credible news report corroborating the statement attributed to CDS Chauhan. We then ran a reverse image search on keyframes from the video and came across a post from ANI's X handle with a similar photo of Chauhan giving a speech at the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh.

India, a continental and maritime power, holds key role as preferred partner in Indian Ocean region: CDS Gen Chauhan



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/o0HKptmMyH#CDSGeneralAnilChauhan #ArmyLiteratureFestival #Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/nCDIneL0JK — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 9, 2025

The article published by ANI on November 9, 2025, reports about Chauhan speaking on the capability of the Indian armed forces, modern warfare and the country's dominant position in the Indian Ocean region.

2. The Original Speech: Following this lead, we found the live streaming of the speech of Chauhan at the 9th Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh. The speech was live streamed on ANI's official YouTube channel. In that speech, there were no remarks matching what is heard in the viral video.

The speech live streamed on ANI's official YouTube channel on November 9, 2025, can be seen below.

A comparison of the viral footage and the original speech by Chauhan is shown below.







