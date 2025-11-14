Delhi Blast Injured Man's Plaster Not PR Stunt; AAP Leader Makes False Claim

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj falsely claimed that a patient who sustained injuries during the high-intensity blast near Delhi's Red Fort, was faking his injuries by sporting a plaster on his left hand during the prime minister's visit to LNJP hospital to meet the injured.

Bharadwaj bolstered the false claim by sharing visuals of the man sitting on a hospital bed during the visits of Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and the same man seen with his hand in the plastered cast during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 12, 2025.

The AAP leader claimed the plaster was part of a publicity stunt.

BOOM spoke to the man seen in the photo and found out that his name is Mohammad Shahnawaz - a taxi driver who was injured in Tuesday's blast. Shahnawaz told BOOM he sustained serious injuries to his left hand and leg. Shahnawaz said the plaster was applied after the Delhi chief minister's visit to the hospital.

Home Minister Amit Shah was the first senior government functionary to visit the injured at the hospital on the same night of the blast on November 10, followed by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta who visited later. The prime minister visited the injured on November 12, following his return from Bhutan.

Bharadwaj posted photos with Hindi text that translates to: '11.11.2025 CM met with the patient, 12.11.2025 the next day met the same patient met PM Modi, New costume, new plaster in hand.'



11.11.2025 मरीज़ से पहले CM रेखा गुप्ता मिली

12.11.2025 अगले दिन उसी मरीज़ PM मोदी मिले



नए कॉस्ट्यूम , हाथ में नया पलास्टर pic.twitter.com/FpvHCap8GA — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) November 13, 2025

He also posted another video in which he states that the plaster was later added before the prime minister's visit as a PR stunt. The video also highlights a change in the patient’s bed number.

इलाज नहीं , पहले फोटोबाज़ी

एम्बुलेंस नहीं , पहले झूठी संवेदना



साफ़ यमुना की जगह फ़िल्टर वाली नक़ली यमुना

साफ़ हवा की जगह AQI डेटा में फर्ज़ीवाड़ा pic.twitter.com/ugFhUHdJPq — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) November 13, 2025

What We Found:

1) Delhi blast injured rubbishes claim

BOOM reached out to Mohammad Shahnawaz, a taxi driver injured in the blast, who confirmed that he is the person seen in the viral photos. He said he was at the blast site that evening with his Maruti Eco taxi, which was badly burnt in the explosion.

He was admitted to LNJP Hospital on November 10 after the blast.

“The blast happened right in front of me. I was severely injured and brought to the hospital in an ambulance. After being brought in, I was placed on one bed and later shifted to an adjacent one. I have sustained serious injuries to my left hand and leg,” he said.

He also explained the timeline of the visits and the change in bed number visible in the viral photos.

“When I was admitted, Amit Shah was the first to meet me, and then Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also came. Around one, one-and-a-hours after they left, a plaster was applied on my hand. There were fewer doctors and more patients, so it took time to get the plaster done. My hand is still in plaster.”

This is also corroborated by ANI's reporting of the Delhi CM's visit to the hospital on the day of the blast. Shahnawaz can be seen without a plaster during her visit.

2) Delhi BJP MP debunks claim

BJP Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal also quote-tweeted Bharadwaj’s post, dismissing the claim. He stated that he visited LNJP Hospital around 12:15 pm on November 11, before PM Modi’s visit the following day, adding that the patient’s treatment had already begun and the plaster had been applied. He also shared a photograph showing the same patient with his hand in a plaster.

झूठ की बुनियाद पर बनी आम आदमी पार्टी से यही उम्मीद थी — और वही सौरभ कर रहे हैं। बम ब्लास्ट के पीड़ितों पर भी झूठ की राजनीति!



मैं 11 नवंबर को दोपहर करीब 12:15 बजे खुद अस्पताल गया था, प्रधानमंत्री जी के जाने से एक दिन पहले।

तब तक पीड़ित का इलाज शुरू हो चुका था और प्लास्टर भी लग… https://t.co/jDYwtgKFYW pic.twitter.com/MYQlexZR7p — Praveen Khandelwal (@PKhandelwal_MP) November 13, 2025



