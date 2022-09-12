A cropped video of Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann has been shared on social media with a false claim that he admitted to making false promises and not fulfilling his duties as a public servant.

BOOM found that the video has been edited. In the original video Mann says their party conveys what it cannot do instead of making empty promises.

Former Haryana BJP IT Cell's chief Arun Yadav, who was removed for his controversial tweets against the Prophet, tweeted the video with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Also promise the things that cannot be kept.... Drink a little less".

(Original Text in Hindi: जो नहीं कर सकते, वो भी कह देते है थोड़ी कम पिया करो)

Click here to view the post.



The video is on Facebook with a similar claim.

Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

BOOM ran a keyword search for "Bhagwant Mann" on Aam Aadmi Party's official YouTube channel to find the original video. The search led us to a longer version of the viral clip that was streamed live on AAP's YouTube channel on September 7, 2022. Bhagwant Mann was addressing the party's nationwide "Make India No. 1" campaign in Haryana on September 7, 2022 where his Delhi counterpart and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was also present.

The viral portion of Mann's speech can be watched from 18:19 minutes to 18:24 minutes timestamp. Upon watching the entire speech, we were able to ascertain that the portion is going viral out of context.

From 17:46 minutes onwards Mann can be heard addressing the Haryana youths saying, "You have a lot of ideas. You are filled with ideas, but a platform is needed for (showcasing) ideas. Who will give you the platform? The 'Jumlewale' (who make empty promises) will not give it (to you). The factory of empty promises is on now and new empty promises are being made there... for upcoming days. It is being noticed which (of those promises) will trigger emotions, religious sentiments.."

Mann continues saying, "We are not a party who make empty promises.. 'We do things that we promise... even what we cannot do we (openly) admit saying that we cannot do it'."



