No, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Did Not Threaten Gujaratis
BOOM found that in the original video, Arvind Kejriwal referred to Amit Shah and criticised him for police action against protesters in Gujarat.
Claim
A cropped video purported to show Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threatening Gujaratis has resurfaced on social media. It the video, Kejriwal can be heard saying, "People of Gujarat, if you protest against me, then you shall be crushed, whatever you can do about it, go do." The video has been shared on Facebook with a caption, “Let’s see if Gujaratis can accept the challenge.” (Translation: “देखते हैं गुजराती इसका चैलेंज स्वीकार करते हैं कि नहीं”)
Fact
BOOM had debunked the same video in February 2021, when it was being shared with the same claim. We found that the viral clip has been mischievously cropped from an old speech of Kejriwal where he was referring to Home Minister Amit Shah, criticising him for the way the party treats protesters. The video is from a speech Kejriwal delivered on October 18, 2016, in Surat, Gujarat. He was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party government's rule in the state and how it handled the 2015 Patidar agitation demanding reservation. The agitation saw extreme police crackdown leading to the death of several protesters.
