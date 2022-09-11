An old video of Defense Minister of India Rajnath Singh hitting out at former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for rising prices is circulating on social media with a misleading claim that he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inflation.

BOOM found that the video is from 2013, when Rajnath Singh had criticised the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over inflation. In the 26-second long video, Rajnath Singh can be heard saying, "Our Prime Minister regularly assures us ...that brothers and sisters of this country you don't need to be worried; inflation will be under control within 100 days or six months. Nine years passed, what kind of wrong assurance is the PM giving the citizens. This is the reason of difference between the words and work of Indian political leaders…" (sic) The 26-second long video has been edited to include a text in Hindi: "What are we hearing. Even you also listen. Better late than never; at least he is brave to speak about it." Watch the video here.

Fact Check

BOOM was able to ascertain that the video is old and not from recent times. We noticed a reply by a Facebook user claiming that the clip is from 2013.