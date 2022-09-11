Old Video Of Rajnath Singh Hitting Out At Manmohan Singh Misleadingly Shared As Recent
BOOM found that the video is old. In 2013, Rajnath Singh criticised the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over price rise.
An old video of Defense Minister of India Rajnath Singh hitting out at former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for rising prices is circulating on social media with a misleading claim that he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inflation.
BOOM found that the video is from 2013, when Rajnath Singh had criticised the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over inflation.
In the 26-second long video, Rajnath Singh can be heard saying, "Our Prime Minister regularly assures us ...that brothers and sisters of this country you don't need to be worried; inflation will be under control within 100 days or six months. Nine years passed, what kind of wrong assurance is the PM giving the citizens. This is the reason of difference between the words and work of Indian political leaders…" (sic)
The 26-second long video has been edited to include a text in Hindi: "What are we hearing. Even you also listen. Better late than never; at least he is brave to speak about it."
Watch the video here.
Fact Check
BOOM was able to ascertain that the video is old and not from recent times. We noticed a reply by a Facebook user claiming that the clip is from 2013.
The Bharatiya Janata Party symbol can be seen on the top left corner of the viral clip. The symbol is generally present on YouTube videos uploaded by the BJP's official channel on YouTube.
We ran keywords' search using "Rajnath Singh 2013" on YouTube and found an extended video of 24. 26 minute duration that was uploaded on March 22, 2013 on the BJP's verified channel on YouTube.
The video is titled as, "Shri Rajnath Singh speech in Jan Aakrosh Rally: 21.04.2013". From 5.25 seconds onwards Singh can be heard hitting out at Manmohan Singh for not being able to control the rising prices in the country. Rajnath Singh says, "Whenever the Congress has ruled independent India, the inflation has risen steeply...Why is the prime minister misleading people and giving false hopes? The citizens of India are losing trust from Indian politicians and Indian politics because of such false hopes."
