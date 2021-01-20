Video Of Murder In Rajasthan Shared With False Child Kidnapping Claim

A gruesome video from Rajasthan showing a minor boy bleeding profusely after a family member slit his throat is viral with false child kidnapping rumours on social media. The video shows gory visuals of the victim resisting the attack; moments later the minor can be seen writhing in pain and lying in a pool of blood as bystanders rush to pull away the assaulter.

Child kidnapping rumours first surfaced almost three years ago with messages being spread over WhatsApp about alleged child abductors on the prowl. BOOM has debunked videos and images which were falsely used to stoke the abduction rumours further from 2017. Read here. Similar rumours, which BOOM debunked surfaced on 2018 and 2019. Read here and here.

BOOM found that the video is of an attack by a 21-year-old man on his cousin in Rajasthan, earlier this month.



Video from Karad village of Dantaramgarh tehsil, Rajasthan



We ran a reverse image search on a few of the key frames of the video and was led to a report by Dainik Bhaskar featuring a screenshot from the video. According to the report, a minor's throat was slit by his cousin in a freak act of revenge in Karad village of Dantaramgarh Tehsil of Rajasthan. The accused, identified as Kailashchand Rager, 21, killed the minor, 10-year-old Uttam Rager by slitting his throat with a blade. Below is a screenshot of Dainik Bhaskar report.

The incident was filmed on the phone moments before the assailant was pulled back and handed over to cops. According to Dantaramgarh Police, the accused, who has been mentally unstable, killed his cousin because of an ongoing family feud. He has since been taken into custody. We reached out to Himmat Singh, inspector, Dantaramgarh police station, who said, "The victim and the assailant are related to each other. The victim returned from the school and they were playing in the main market area of Karad village until an hour before the crime took place. According to local villagers, Kailashchand has psychiatric problems and was jealous of his 10-year-old cousin. He has been under medication for the same."



In a viral clip that emerged after the murder, the accused can be seen without remorse. He says, "I was weak in studies till fifth grade. I knew I will not get a job. Then I started believing in lord Balaji. I gradually became bright. Then in my twelfth grade, I stood second." Inspector Himmat Singh also dismissed child abduction rumours associated with the same video.

