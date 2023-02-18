A video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that he predicted the destruction of Pakistan at the hands of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, is edited. The video is being shared with a false claim that Kejriwal has connections to Pakistan and hence is sad about what Modi and Shah would do to the country.

BOOM found that the original video shows Kejriwal saying Modi and Amit Shah will destroy India if they get another chance to form a government in the country.



In the video, Kejriwal can be heard saying, "The more I think, the more I feel trembling inside my body. If both of them come to power again in 2019... If Modi and Amit Shah come to power again in 2019... friends, Pakistan will not survive. They will destroy Pakistan."

The video is captioned in Hindi saying, " Kejriwal's prediction came true. Look at his pain during the 2019 parliament elections, what shows his being so sad over the destruction of Pakistan. Don't you think he has associations with terrorists or Pakistanis to what extent. Kejriwal had openly announced it in the Kolkata Mahagathbandhan rally."

(Original Text in Hindi: केजरीवाल की भविष्यवाणी सही निकली। 2019 पार्लियामेंट चुनाव में इसका दर्द देखो पाकिस्तान की बर्बादी पर इसका इतना दुखी होना क्या दिखाता है । क्या आपको नहीं लगता आंतकवादी या और पाकिस्तानियों से इसकी सांठगांठ किस हद तक है । कोलकाता महाठगबंधन रैली में केजरीवाल ने खुलेआम ऐलान किया था।)





Fact Check

BOOM ran a keyword search related to Arvind Kejriwal's speech in the Kolkata grand opposition rally in 2019 and found the original ETV Telangana news bulletin carrying the video.

The video shows Kejriwal mentioning that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would destroy India if they voted to power again in 2019 instead of Pakistan.

Kejriwal, from 4:50 minutes onwards, can be heard saying, "In the last 70 years, Pakistan had a dream of dividing the country. What Pakistan could not done in the last 70 years, friends, Modi and Amit Shah has done it within 5 years. They have poisoned the people of this country within 5 years. (They) made fights between Hindu and Muslim, Muslim and Christian, and between each other. Modi and Amit Shah have done the same thing within 5 years what Pakistan could not able to do in the last 70 years."



He continues his speech and says, "Friends, the duo will destroy this country. The more I think, the more I feel trembling inside my body. If both of them come to power again in 2019...... if Modi and Amit Shah come to power again in 2019... friends, this country (India) will not survive. They will destroy this country."

The speech was streamed live on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremeo Mamata Banerjee's official Facebook page on January 19, 2019.

